Burnley will be looking forward to their return to the Premier League this summer and Vincent Kompany will be preparing for the huge challenge ahead of him.

The former Anderlecht boss has been a revelation at Turf Moor since his arrival less than 12 months ago, but the step-up to top-flight football will be a true test of the up-and-coming manager.

The club has already put the wheels in motion to build a squad fit to compete, with the permanent signings of Jordan Beyer and Michael Obafemi so far, but will need to add more depth across the squad to ensure they have enough quality and depth.

In the forward line, Ashley Barnes is set for a move to Norwich City following the expiration of his contract, whilst top scorer Nathan Tella is - as it stands - returning to Southampton after an incredible 19-goal loan stint at Turf Moor.

As a result, bolstering the attacking options will be a priority for Kompany in the summer transfer window, with a consistent and reliable goal-scorer desperately needed to replace Tella’s goal contributions.

One player who has been linked to a Burnley move this summer is Aris Saloniki star Luis Palma, a talented forward who could form a formidable attacking partnership with Anass Zaroury.

Who is Luis Palma?

The 23-year-old has been plying his trade in the Greek top flight and his impressive performances has attracted the attention of a number of clubs in the process.

Burnley will need to compete with Leeds United, Rangers, Anderlecht and Dynamo Kyiv who are also named as potential suitors for the promising player.

Over 29 Greek Super League appearances, Palma has scored 11 goals, registered four assists and four big chances created, as well as averaging 2.1 shots on goal, 1.4 key passes, one successful dribble and 37.5 touches per game, proving that he is a huge presence in front of goal.

The Honduran forward - praised for his “brilliant” goal contributions by Spanish agent Paulo Hernandez - not only provides consistent goal contributions but offers great versatility with experience on the left wing, striker role and in attacking midfield.

As a result, Palma could be a fantastic asset to Kompany next season in the attacking threat and combining his hunger for goals with Anass Zaroury’s creativity could cause nightmares for opponents in the top flight.

With that being said, it will be interesting to see how Kompany develops and builds his squad to compete comfortably next season, and the signing of Palma could be a great place to start.