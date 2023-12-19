Burnley boss Vincent Kompany will be aware that his side need to improve if they have designs on avoiding relegation from the Premier League and the Belgian has now lined up a cut-price January swoop at Turf Moor, one he believes could transform their season.

Burnley's Premier League struggles continue

Despite winning the Championship at a canter last year, Burnley always knew that the Premier League would be an uphill battle to regularly gain results in and that has proved to be the case, with Kompany's men second-bottom of the divisional standings and just above Sheffield United on goal difference.

Last week, their 2-0 defeat at home to Everton made it 13 league defeats in 17 fixtures so far for the Clarets. Their only two victories this campaign have come against Luton Town and Sheffield United. At the same time, draws against Nottingham Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion have offered some brief respite in a gruelling campaign for all involved at the club.

Delivering his post-match analysis after his side's defeat to Sean Dyche's Toffees last Saturday, Burnley manager Kompany lamented his players' inability to deal with set-piece situations, stating cited by The Liverpool Echo: "Teams have all got strategies and little things they do to create an advantage on set-plays, depending on the quality of the delivery and the players’ ability to attack it. We know Everton are one of the best teams in the league at doing that - credit to them."

He then added: "It is part of the game - you don’t get to hide away from it, you don’t get to be good at some things and not at others but [if you like your] game is undone by something that you are not giving yourself a chance with, that is never a good feeling."

Looking ahead to January, Kompany has now reportedly identified someone who could add some firepower up the other end of the pitch as he bids to save Burnley's top-flight status.

Burnley keen on Che Adams deal

According to TEAMtalk, Burnley are lining up a cut-price move for Southampton forward Che Adams, who could be available on the cheap as he is out of contract on the South Coast in the summer of 2024. The Saints are reluctant to lose the Scotland international in January, though are aware that he could leave at the end of the campaign for free.

Most similar players to Che Adams (as per FBRef) Player Club Leonardo Campana Inter Miami Jorge Eduardo Recalde Newell's Old Boys Joel Piroe Leeds United Malik Tchokounte Laval Keinan Davis Udinese

Adams himself is open to the idea of returning to the Premier League and is high on the wanted list at Turf Moor, with Kompany acknowledging that bringing in the striker could be season-changing as the Clarets battle relegation. The former Manchester City defender is drawn to the 27-year-old's previous top-flight experience and would be enticed by the fact he is available for a modest fee.

Labelled "amazing" for his selfless mentality by boss Russell Martin, Adams has featured 19 times for Southampton this campaign across all competitions, registering four goals and two assists (Adams statistics - Transfermarkt).

Burnley could do with some extra options in the final third and Adams is a hard-working capable forward who could help to stretch defences with his pace and eye for the target.