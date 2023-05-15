An update has emerged on Burnley and their plans to bolster their attacking options in the upcoming summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Sheraldo Becker to Burnley?

According to the Daily Mail, Vincent Kompany is one of a number of managers showing an interest in signing Union Berlin centre-forward Sheraldo Becker.

The report claims that fellow Premier League sides Fulham and West Ham United are also eyeing up a possible swoop to sign the 28-year-old ahead of next season.

It is stated that the Bundesliga club value the Suriname international at £15m but it remains to be seen how much the Clarets are willing to pay for his services.

Who is Sherlado Becker?

The Union number nine is a striker who has been in exceptional form in the German top-flight this season and has proven his quality as both a goalscorer and a creator at the top end of the pitch.

He could form an exciting link-up with current Burnley star Annas Zaroury as the Moroccan winger could benefit from Becker's creativity whilst also being able to provide the centre-forward with the service he needs to find the back of the net for himself.

In the Championship, the 22-year-old racked up six goals and six assists in 27 starts and created seven 'big chances' for his teammates, whilst making 1.2 key passes per match - as per Sofascore.

The wing wizard is a double threat from out wide and his ability to create opportunities could allow Becker to thrive in the Premier League.

Union's striker has plundered 11 goals in the Bundesliga and has not missed a single 'big chance' - scoring a whopping 6.23 more than his xG.

Journalist Josh Bunting described the Dutch gem as "clinical" and "creative" and his phenomenal finishing in Germany certainly proves the former, which is why Zaroury's key passes could lead to a handful of assists for the Suriname star next term.

In terms of his ability to set up others, Becker has registered seven assists and created eight 'big chances' in the league and this shows that the marksman has the quality to turn provider for his wingers and midfielders whilst also carrying a huge goal threat of his own.

This means that the 28-year-old could return the favour to Zaroury and provide the winger with chances to find the back of the net, with his form in the Championship suggesting that he has the quality to convert them.

Therefore, Becker and the Moroccan magician could make for an exciting pairing and Kompany must work hard to beat West Ham and Fulham to the Union star's signature this summer.