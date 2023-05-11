Burnley have already secured their first signing of the summer with Jordan Beyer committing his future to the club and now a new update has emerged on another transfer target.

What's the latest on Viktor Gyokeres' future?

According to Sky Sports, Wolves are now leading the race for the Coventry striker, although they face competition from both Crystal Palace and West Ham.

This will perhaps come as a blow to Burnley, who were noted as contenders for his signature last week by Football Insider.

Would Gyokeres be a good signing for Burnley?

With the departure of club legend Ashley Barnes confirmed, there is a real opportunity for Vincent Kompany to bring in a prolific striker who could become the future of the centre-forward role at Turf Moor.

Indeed, it won't be easy for Burnley to compete with well-established Premier League clubs to secure the signature of Gyokeres, however, the guarantee of first-team football at top-flight level presents an opportunity for the newly-promoted side to tempt the Swedish striker to be a key player in a promising project.

The 24-year-old Coventry goal-scorer has had an impressive season and has been a massive contributor to their huge achievement in securing a place in the Championship play-offs.

Over 46 league appearances, Gyokeres - who has a reported price tag of £20m - has scored 21 goals, registered ten assists and created nine big chances in the final third.

That's on top of averaging 1.3 shots on target per game, 1.8 key passes, 2.1 successful dribbles and a whopping 6.2 duels won per game, with his output making him the second-highest scoring and third-highest highest assisting player in the entire second tier.

The Sweden international's incredible form in front of goal has led to a lot of praise, with Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray even drawing comparisons to Manchester City's Erling Haaland:

"He looks a yard more powerful and a yard quicker than everyone else, he’s a really confident boy.

"The way he buys himself space to shoot is pretty impressive and Coventry did well to hold onto him, he looks a really talented boy.

"Who is too fast, too strong and too big, you would suggest Haaland is like that and Gyokeres in this league looks a yard faster and stronger than the players he plays against in the Championship."

Like Haaland, Gyokeres uses his 6 foot 2 stature to knock opponents off the ball and comfortably wins aerial opportunities delivered to him in dangerous areas of the pitch, which would be a huge asset to Burnley in their pursuit to retain their Premier League status next season.

With that being said, the signing of Gyokeres would be a major addition for Burnley and would certainly put the club in a great position to comfortably compete in an era not including the aforementioned Barnes.