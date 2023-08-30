Although Burnley's time in the Premier League has been far from consistent over the last two decades, the Clarets do have a history of facing Tottenham Hotspur which goes a long way back.

Looking ahead to this Saturday's meeting between the two sides at Turf Moor, Football FanCast has everything you need to know about the previous clashes which spans back more than 100 years.

It has not been the easiest of starts for the Clarets with defeats in both of their opening two games thus far. The newly-promoted side opened up the campaign by hosting the reigning champions and then tasted defeat on home soil again this weekend against Unai Emery's Aston Villa.

The Lilywhites come into the game on Saturday with their tails up following a seriously impressive start under their new manager. Back-to-back wins have followed from their opening day draw against Brentford which have the north London outfit able to end the weekend as the league leaders following their trip to Turf Moor.

Burnley vs Tottenham: What's their head-to-head record?

Despite the north London club having maintained a consistent spot in England's top fight over the last 50 years - unlike Saturday's hosts - this is a fixture which has produced a whopping 122 games over their long-standing history.

These two sides have met across a number of competitions including the Premier League, Championship, FA Cup, League Cup and even the Community Shield.

Their first meeting came all the way back in the 1905/1906 campaign which saw Spurs win 2-0 in the first round of the FA Cup.

Here is how things stand across their 122 meetings:

Burnley wins 42 Draws 28 Tottenham wins 52

Burnley vs Tottenham: What's their record at Burnley?

So Spurs hold the advantage when it comes to these two sides facing it out with 10 more wins than the Lancashire side overall; but how do they fair when the Lilywhites travel north and play at Turf Moor?

Well, it is quite the contrast to their overall record with the Clarets holding a serious advantage over Tottenham when it comes to playing in their home in the north of England.

Across their 59 meetings in Lancashire, Spurs have lost more games than they have even been able to draw with the hosts enjoying a clear advantage having won more games than the number of draws and Spurs wins combined.

Perhaps the fierce northern atmosphere plays its part in deciding the difference between these two sides, but it is certain that the Clarets enjoy playing the Lilywhites on their home soil.

Here are the numbers across these games:

Burnley wins 30 Draws 17 Tottenham wins 12

Burnley vs Tottenham: What's their Premier League record?

These two sides have played the majority of their games across the top flight with a whopping 84 of the 122 clashes coming in England's top tier over the years.

However, it has to be noted that the vast majority of those games have come prior to the creation of the Premier League as we know it now.

Although this fixture has been played out 84 times in the English top flight, there has only been 16 meetings in the Premier League's current format meaning 68 of those games came prior to Burnley's first ever promotion to the Premier League back in 2009.

And there has been a clear pattern when these two sides have met in the Premier League with Tottenham having won seven of their eight meetings between these two sides with Burnley only managing a single draw when they have travelled down to the capital.

However, when the Clarets have played host to the Londoners, they have certainly been able to hold their own on a number of occasions. There is no doubting Spurs have enjoyed a number of visits north in this fixture, but Burnley have been able to record three wins and two draws against a Spurs side which has regularly been competing at the top end of the table.

Burnley vs Tottenham: Which team has the most goals?

Given this is a fixture which spans back more than 100 years and 122 games have been played out over that time, there has certainly been a considerable number of goals scored between these two sides.

Fixtures in north London have provided the most amount of goals when it comes to these two sides meeting with 219 goals having been scored in N17 compared to the 173 which have been netted in Lancashire.

However, in all venues, it is the Lilywhites which have been able to find the back of the net on more occasions with Spurs having scored 225 goals in comparison to Burnley's 173 - which includes their meeting in the Community Shield which was held in a neutral venue.

Burnley vs Tottenham: What happened in their last fixtures?

Given the Clarets were relegated back down to the Championship in the 2021/22 campaign, there was no meeting between these two sides last season.

However, in the 2021/22 season, fans were treated to three meetings between these two sides. The term treated, though, may be a slight exaggeration given all three of the games ended in 1-0 victories.

Spurs took the points in their home game against the Clarets which saw Harry Kane's penalty deep inside first half injury time prove enough for the north London side to take all three points away.

However, the Clarets did take the initial win in February when Ben Mee's header sealed the points for the hosts in their relegation fight. This game was, however, played during the week following the postponement of the fixture which was scheduled to be played in November 2021 but was called off as a result of the heavy snowfall.

But the first meeting between these sides in the 21/22 campaign came with an October meeting in the League Cup which was decided yet again by a single goal which was scored by Lucas Moura.

Burnley vs Tottenham: What is Sander Berge's record?

Following the revolution under Vincent Kompany which began last season, there isn't many current Burnley players who have actually faced Tottenham.

However, summer signing Sander Berge has indeed played against the north London outfit for his former side, Sheffield United.

In his previous three outings against the Lilywhites, the Norwegian has been able to find the back of the net on one occasion and has tasted victory in two of the three games.

Burnley vs Tottenham: What is Son Heung-min's record?

Tottenham's South Korean was named as their new captain over the summer and he will go into the game against Burnley on Saturday having already scored three goals against the Clarets.

The 31-year-old has played 12 times against the Lancashire side since arriving in north London and has also been able to provide his side with three assists against Burnley on top of his tally of three goals.

Son will look back on his games against Burnley fondly having won nine of those 12 games and also scoring a goal against them which saw him awarded with the Puskas award back in 2020.

The South Korean is still to get off the mark this season so will have his eyes set on ending his drought up in the north west.

Burnley vs Tottenham: What is Burnley's biggest win?

The Clarets - despite scoring fewer goals overall - have actually enjoyed some significant wins over the Lilywhites. Their largest win against the Londoners has seen the Lancashire men win by five goals.

And this has come on two occasions with their highest scoring victory against Spurs coming all the way back in the 1963/64 campaign which saw Burnley beat Tottenham 7-2 on home soil. This came at a time when Spurs were only a couple of years off winning the league and cup double under legendary manager Bill Nicholson.

As well as the stunning 7-2 victory, Burnley have also recorded a 5-0 victory over Spurs, but that came almost 100 years ago in the 1926/27 campaign.

Burnley vs Tottenham: What is Tottenham's biggest win?

As was the case for the Clarets, Spurs have also enjoyed some huge victories in this fixture. The Lilywhites have won a number of games by three, four and even five goal margins over the years.

Recently, Spurs were able to beat the Clarets 5-0 in the 2019/20 campaign and 4-0 in the 2020/21 campaign with both games taking place in their north London home.

However, the 5-0 victory was by no means their biggest win over the Lancashire club coming back in the 1967/68 season where they ran out 7-0 victors. And there were some significant names who were able to get on the scoresheet that day with the infamous Jimmy Greaves netting a hat-trick as well as goals from Cliff Jones and Martin Chivers.

Burnley vs Tottenham: When is it?

Kompany's Clarets welcome Ange Postecoglou and his Spurs side to the north on Saturday 2 September where they will kick-off the proceedings at 3pm (BST).

Pressure could be mounting on the Clarets to get their first points on the board - albeit having endured a tricky start - and the prospect of a third home clash in a row could offer them with the perfect opportunity to use their fans to their advantage.

But they will be facing a Spurs side who are in red hot form under their new manager. No side has been able to bring Postecoglou's Spurs to a halt thus far in the Premier League but could it be a long trip to the north of the country which proves the Australian's first defeat in England's top flight?