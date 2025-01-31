Burnley are reportedly in the race to complete the loan signing of a "very good" Europa League talent who currently plays in the Premier League.

Latest Burnley news

The Clarets are believed to be in late talks to sign Sontje Hansen in the January transfer window, as they look to bolster their hopes of securing promotion from the Championship this season.

The 22-year-old attacker currently plies his trade at Eredivisie side NEC, where he has scored four goals in nine league starts this season, showcasing his versatility by shining on both flanks.

Rangers veteran Tom Lawrence has also emerged as a potential new signing for Burnley in the coming days, with the 31-year-old out of contract at Ibrox this summer. For that reason, the Scottish Premiership club may be willing to sell him now, in order to receive a fee for him.

Meanwhile, the Clarets have also reportedly tabled an offer for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Ayman Kari, with Scott Parker keen to boost his attacking midfield options. His side may have only conceded a staggering nine goals in the Championship this season, but they have also scored just 36 goals in 29 matches, which is fewer than anyone in the top six.

Burnley eyeing loan signing of "very good" player

Burnley are now among the clubs interested in signing Tottenham youngster Will Lankshear on loan until the end of the season. The update from Football League World states that the 19-year-old attacker is set to find a temporary club before the current transfer window reaches its conclusion, with the Clarets joined by Middlesbrough, West Brom, Cardiff City and Luton Town in the race to sign him.

Lankshear could be just what Burnley are after, given their aforementioned lack of goals this season, with the Spurs man netting once in the Europa League this season, showing he can perform at a high level despite limited senior experience.

He has also proven to be a consistent source of goals at youth team level, with 18 strikes coming his way in just 25 appearances in Premier League 2. Ange Postecoglou heaped praise on him last summer, as he proved his worth during pre-season, calling him "very good".

"Just because you are here doesn’t mean you get any kind of advantage, apart from the fact you are in front of us every day. (Lankshear) deserved his chance today, trained well, took his goal well and I’m pleased for him."

With a lack of football coming Lankshear's way at Spurs currently - understandably, given his age - it will surely appeal to him to join a club on loan, proving his worth and gaining some invaluable experience in the second half of the season.

If Burnley could swoop for him, beating rivals to his signature in the process, it could end up being a difference-maker between them falling short in the promotion battle or returning to the Premier League.