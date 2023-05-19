Burnley have started their preparations for their return to the Premier League in the 2023/24 campaign after securing promotion from the Championship at the first attempt.

The Clarets won the league title, with 101 points, and manager Vincent Kompany will now be looking to build a squad that is capable of avoiding an instant relegation back to the second tier.

It was recently reported, by the Daily Mail, that the club are eyeing a possible deal to sign Torino forward Yann Karamoh in the upcoming transfer window with a view to him improving their side.

The report revealed that they are one of a number of teams interested in the former Parma attacker, who is set to be a free agent upon the expiry of his contract with the Serie A outfit this summer.

Who is Yann Karamoh?

Karamoh is a 24-year-old left winger who currently playing in the Italian top-flight and has the potential to be a big upgrade on current Burnley star Anass Zaroury.

The Clarets forward enjoyed an excellent season in the Championship as he produced six goals and six assists in 27 starts for the club but it remains to be seen whether or not the ace can make the step up to the top level.

Zaroury has scored 0.27 non-penalty goals per 90 in the league over the last 365 days and has been in the right positions to accumulate 0.15 non-penalty expected goals (xG) per 90.

He does not rank higher than the top 32% of players in his position in the Men's Next Eight Competitions, which includes the likes of the MLS and the Dutch Eredivisie, over the last 365 days in either of those statistics.

Karamoh, meanwhile, has scored 0.44 non-penalty goals and racked up 0.38 non-penalty xG per 90 for Torino in the Serie A over the last 365 days, which places him in the top 6% of players in his position across Europe's top five divisions. This indicates that the attacker is better at getting into goalscoring positions and, as a result, offers more of a goal threat than Zaroury.

The Ivorian right-footed magician, whose qualities were lauded as "not ordinary" by former manager Eric Bedouet, has found the back of the net three times and created nine chances for his teammates in six Serie A starts this term.

It is a small sample size but Karamoh's form for Torino indicates that the gem does have the ability to make a big impact in the final third in a major European league, which is something that Zaroury is yet to prove in his short career to date - playing in Belgium prior to arriving at Turf Moor.

The Burnley wizard's goalscoring form in the Championship is not as impressive as the £31k-per-week whiz's striking exploits in Italy and this suggests that the ex-Inter man could be a big upgrade on the Moroccan due to his ability to find the back of the net at the top level whilst also being able to create opportunities for his teammates from a left wing position.