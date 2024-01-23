Glasgow Rangers finally return to action in the Scottish Premiership after the winter break with against Hibernian away from Ibrox on Wednesday night.

The Light Blues ran out convincing 4-1 winners against lower league opposition Dumbarton in the Scottish Cup on Saturday and now face the prospect of a potentially more competitive match as they prepare for a top-flight contest.

Philippe Clement's side are currently eight points behind Celtic in the race to secure the league title but they have two games in hand on their rivals, the first of which comes against Hibs.

The Belgian head coach could now look to make some alterations to his starting XI from the one that started against Dumbarton for this clash. With this in mind, here is FFC's predicted Rangers XI to take to the pitch on Wednesday...

1 Jack Butland

The first change could come between the sticks as Jack Butland may be reinstated after Robby McCrorie started the Scottish Cup win on Saturday.

Since his move from Crystal Palace last summer, the former England international has started all 20 of the club's Premiership matches so far this season and saved a remarkable 78% of the shots against his goal.

He has kept a staggering 12 clean sheets in those 20 matches and his form is particularly impressive when you consider that Allan McGregor kept eight clean sheets and had a save success rate of 57% across 24 league games for the club last term.

This shows that Butland has been a major upgrade in goal for the Scottish giants and, therefore, a terrific signing by former manager Michael Beale.

2 James Tavernier

There is little doubt that captain James Tavernier will, once again, line up at right-back. Like Butland, he has started all 20 of the club's league matches this term, and the talented whiz has contributed with ten goals and five assists for his side.

3 Connor Goldson

At the heart of the defence, Connor Goldson could keep his place. The former Brighton & Hove Albion colossus has dominated opposition attackers with a duel success rate of 68% in the Premiership so far this season.

4 Leon Balogun

The second alteration to the starting XI could come in the left centre-back position. Leon Balogun could be brought in to replace John Souttar as the veteran titan has been a superb performer when called upon.

23/24 Premiership John Souttar Leon Balogun Appearances 12 Nine Tackles per game 0.8 1.8 Interceptions per game 0.8 1.4 Ball recoveries per game 3.9 4.9 Duel success rate 73% 73%

As you can see from the table above, the Nigerian colossus has outperformed the Scotland international in several key defensive metrics this season, as he has cut out opposition attacks far more regularly to prevent Butland's goal from being worked as much.

The 35-year-old giant has played with a sharpness that belies his age in the Premiership and should be brought back into the team to partner Goldson for this clash.

5 Borna Barisic

At left-back, Borna Barisic could start as speculation continues over the future of Ridvan Yilmaz. Turkish giants Galatasaray are reportedly in talks to sign the defender on loan with an option to buy, although they are currently €3m below the club's €6m (£5.1m) asking price for the former Besiktas starlet.

The Croatia international, who has started ten league matches this term, could start in the back four to avoid the potential of Yilmaz being distracted by the uncertainty over his future in Glasgow.

6 John Lundstram

At the base of the midfield, John Lundstram should keep his place after converting to make it 1-0 to Rangers against Dumbarton last weekend.

The English midfielder has started 17 of the club's 20 Premiership matches this season and been a metronome in the middle of the park with a pass success rate of 89%.

7 Nicolas Raskin

Nicolas Raskin made his first start since October against Dumbarton and should retain his place with Kieran Dowell unavailable for selection through injury.

The Belgian whiz produced one goal and one assist in his first eight league starts and could look to add to his tally of goal contributions against Hibernian on Wednesday.

8 Todd Cantwell

To complete the midfield trio, Todd Cantwell could offer his attacking threat. The former Norwich star has chipped in with two goals and three assists in 11 Premiership starts so far this season.

9 Ross McCausland

On the right of the front three, Ross McCausland could keep his place after his late assist for Scott Wright against Dumbarton last weekend.

The Northern Ireland international has contributed with two goals and two assists in 21 matches for the first-team this season and should be looking to add more consistency to his play in the final third.

10 Cyriel Dessers

Clement is not blessed with an impressive array of options in the number nine position and this means that Cyriel Dessers could keep his place in the side.

The Nigerian striker has not scored in his last three Premiership outings but has racked up four goals and three assists in his last eight appearances for the club in all competitions.

Fabio Silva, who joined on loan from Wolves earlier this month, is a versatile attacker and could be deployed up front but Dessers' recent contributions suggest that he deserves another opportunity to shine.

11 Scott Wright

Finally, Wright could be the last change to the starting XI after he came off the back against Dumbarton to seal the win with a crisp finish to make it 4-1 in the 90th minute.

Rabbi Matondo, who was once described as "electrifying" by former international boss Ryan Giggs, started on the left flank but did not provide a goal or an assist for the side in 80 minutes on the pitch.

The Welsh whiz has gone eight competitive games without a goal or an assist for the Scottish giants, which is why Clement could brutally ditch him from the XI for this game.

Wright, on the other hand, has now scored two goals in his last seven appearances for the Light Blues and could start ahead of Matondo with Abdallah Sima, who suffered a thigh injury on international duty with Senegal at the African Cup of Nations.