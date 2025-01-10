Celtic have now agreed a deal set to net them over £4m this winter as they look to trim their squad to fit Brendan Rodgers' requirements at Parkhead, according to a fresh report.

Celtic active in the transfer window

Currently a massive 15 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership, that gap has not stopped Celtic from clearing decks already in the early parts of the transfer window.

Bit-part defender Stephen Welsh has already left the club on loan to join Belgian side KV Mechelen for the remainder of the campaign, having made just two substitute appearances in the first half of the season.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Luis Palma could also be on the verge of leaving the Glasgow giants, with Rayo Vallecano seemingly readying a loan to buy offer to sign the winger this month after a tricky spell at Celtic Park.

These exits could set the stage for more incomings in Scotland, with a loan deal for former Celtic captain Kieran Tierney being mooted amid his lack of gametime at Arsenal, with his contract due to expire at the end of the campaign as things stand.

Another star that they are seemingly keen to fight off competition to sign is Ivorian winger Bazoumana Touré, who is currently starring at Swedish side Hammarby and has reportedly impressed scouts across Europe, including Celtic's. Now, another injection of cash could help them fund their January business.

Defender set to leave with medical booked

That comes as reports from ESPN in Brazil [Via Sport Witness] claim that Celtic defender Alexandro Bernabei is set to leave the club permanently in the coming days, with a medical even having been tentatively scheduled.

The Argentine defender has spent the last year out on loan with SC Internacional. A key figure, he was described as a "sensation" in Brazil by South American expert Tim Vickery, contributing three goals and five assists during his time in Brazil.

Bernabei at Celtic vs Bernabei at Internacional At Celtic At Internacional Appearances 28 25 Goals 1 3 Assists 3 5 Yellow Cards 4 5 Minutes per goal/assist 393 275

Now back at Celtic, the two clubs have been negotiating his exit on a permanent basis, with previous reports suggesting that Celtic were keen to hold out for a fee as high as £10m.

However, the two clubs appear to have reached a compromise for the 24-year-old Argentine, with the latest report claiming that an agreement has been struck "€4.5m in fixed fees" plus "an additional €500,000 in bonuses", taking the potential deal just over the £4m mark and representing a minor profit on the £3.6m Celtic shelled out for him in 2022.

It is also added that, given an agreement has been reached, "the fullback is expected to arrive in Brazil at the ‘beginning of next week’ to undergo medical tests and sign the contract with Internacional", suggesting that a deal could be wrapped up midway through the January transfer window, giving Celtic time to reinvest the money received from his sale.

With Tierney a potential arrival at left-back and Bernabei struggling during his time at Celtic, it appears to be a perfect scenario for all parties.