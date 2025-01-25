Leeds United have yet to make any new signings during the January transfer window to aid Daniel Farke’s attempts to secure promotion from the Championship at the second attempt.

However, outgoings have already taken place, with the likes of Charlie Crew and Joe Gelhardt both leaving in loan moves for regular game time, joining Doncaster Rovers and Hull City respectively.

Wilfred Gnonto is another player who could join the pair out the door at Elland Road before the end of the month, with the Italian constantly linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in recent weeks.

It would be a huge loss selling a player who’s registered nine goal contributions in 2024/25, but money talks, which could see the hierarchy be tempted to cash in should a big offer fall their way.

Such a departure would leave a huge hole in the Whites’ attack, potentially seeing the German pursue a move for a player who’s recently popped up on their radar.

Leeds target January move for Championship star

According to Football Insider, Leeds are plotting a move for Cardiff City winger Ollie Tanner before the transfer deadline in just a couple of weeks time.

However, the Whites are not alone in their pursuit of the 22-year-old, with Burnley, Leicester City, and Southampton all also in the race for the youngster’s signature.

The report claims that his current side are reluctant to lose the winger, with the aforementioned quartet all lining up offers to land the attacker this month.

Tanner has starred for a struggling Bluebirds outfit in recent months, scoring twice and registering two assists - in what has been a real break-out year for the former Bromley talent.

It’s unclear how much any deal would set Farke and the club back this window, but it would allow the star to form an exciting partnership on either flank with one player currently plying his trade in Yorkshire.

Why Tanner would star alongside James for Leeds

Winger Dan James cost the Whites a whopping £30m during their days in the Premier League, a figure that was seen to be slightly on the pricey side at the time.

He struggled to make an immediate impact at Elland Road, but has recaptured his excellent form over the last 18 months, subsequently playing a huge role in their promotion ambitions.

The Welsh international has registered 32 combined goals and assists across all competitions since the start of last season - often being the shining light in Farke’s side in recent months.

His frightening pace and direct nature are a nightmare for any Championship defender who tries to get in his way, with potential new addition Tanner also possessing a similar skill set.

When delving into the Cardiff winger’s stats from the ongoing campaign, it’s clear why the club are pursuing a move for the 22-year-old, having the tools to provide the difference in their title charge over the coming months.

Ollie Tanner's stats for Cardiff City in the Championship (2024/25) Statistics (per 90) Tally Games played 23 Goals & assists 4 Shots taken 2.3 Successful dribbles 1.6 Dribble success rate 52% Duels won 6.2 Touches in the opposition box 3.5 Stats via FotMob

Tanner, who’s previously been dubbed “sensational” by presenter Jason Mohammad, has managed to complete 1.6 dribbles per 90 at a completion rate of 52%, highlighting his direct nature with the ball at his feet.

The Cardiff star has also registered 3.5 touches in the opposition box per 90, producing 2.3 shots - having the attacking quality to produce the goods in the final third, offering an added threat to Farke’s side.

Such quality may cost the club a pretty penny this window, but it’s evident that he has the potential to allow the supporters to forget about Gnonto should he depart this month.

However, given the interest from elsewhere, the hierarchy will have to act quickly to avoid missing out on the talent, allowing him to star on the opposite wing to current star man James.