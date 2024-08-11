A European club have now reignited their interest in signing a Rangers ace who "no defender likes to play against", according to a new transfer claim.

Rangers transfer news

After the disappointment of drawing 0-0 at Hearts in their opening Scottish Premiership game of the season last weekend, the Gers picked up their first win of the campaign on Saturday afternoon. Philippe Clement's side battled their way to a 2-1 victory at home to Motherwell, with all the goals coming in the first half.

It has been such an exciting summer for Rangers in the transfer market, with so many new faces to bring in, and while ensuring they all gel together is hard, such reinforcements were needed to help close the gap on rivals Celtic. There could even be further additions to come, with fresh rumours continuing to emerge.

Chelsea youngster Leo Castledine is one rumoured target, with the 19-year-old midfielder potentially seen as an alternative option to Manchester United ace Hannibal Mejbri, who has also been touted as a summer signing.

There is also Rangers' possible pursuit of Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland, who could be a gamechanger of a signing in terms of giving Clement a more potent attacking option than he currently has. Queens Park Rangers star Lyndon Dykes has also been linked, and could be a good choice alongside his Scotland teammate.

European club back in for Rangers ace

According to a new report from TuttoMercatoWeb (via Ibrox News), Cagliari are now back in for Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers this summer, reigniting their interest in the process.

They see the 29-year-old as an ideal replacement for Gianluca Lapadula, who could leave in the near future. The Gers have previously slapped a £4.2m price tag on Dessers' shoulders throughout the current transfer window.

It does feel as though Dessers is considered an expendable figure at Ibrox this summer, even though he has started both of his side's Scottish Premiership matches this season, scoring against Motherwell at the weekend and in their Champions League qualifier against Dynamo Kyiv.

However, Rangers' financial situation could be key in terms of whether they have the funds to bring in another striker to replace him.

The fact that the Gers appear to be pushing to get a deal for Shankland or Dykes over the line further suggests that he could be pushed further down the pecking order, even though Clement had said of the Nigerian in the past:

"If you compare him to seven months ago, he does much more for the team. Maybe people have a perception of him, but I know that no defenders like to play against him. He's only growing. That's what we want."

Dessers staying put at Rangers would certainly be no bad thing, with Clement's praise suggesting as much, and his tally of 23 goals in 56 appearances for the Scottish club is impressive. Squad depth is also important, and he would remain a good option off the substitutes' bench if a superior striker comes in, but whether he would be happy with that role remains to be seen.