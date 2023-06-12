Italian manager Claudio Ranieri has just pulled off yet another brilliant achievement in his long and distinguished career after winning promotion with Cagliari.

What's the latest on Claudio Ranieri and Cagliari?

The 71-year-old has earnt himself a fine reputation as a top coach over a number of decades and is best known in England for his miraculous title-winning season with Leicester City.

As well as that, winning major silverware in Spain with Valencia and Ligue 2 in France with Monaco has helped football fans all across Europe come to respect his name.

While back home in Italy, he has coached a number of sides to varying levels of success but even at this late stage in his managerial career, it seems he's capable of still delivering the goods.

Indeed, back on December 23, he was appointed manager of Cagliari – who were languishing way down in 14th in the Italian second division at the time.

About six months later, though, he has just helped his side earn promotion up to Serie A thanks to a last-minute winner scored over the weekend.

Footage from the Cagliari Twitter page caught the emotional moment as the 71-year-old literally broke down in tears during all the celebrations.

How many times has Ranieri been promoted with Cagliari?

In the play-off match, Cagliari had to face Bari away from home at the 58,000-capacity San Nicola having drawn 1-1 in the first leg of the final.

It looked as though the game was set to finish 0-0 but in the 94th minute, Ranieri's substitute Leonardo Pavoletti (who'd only been on the pitch for a few moments) scored the only goal of the game to spark the wild celebrations.

Incredibly, this is the third time the Italian manager has pulled off a promotion with Cagliari. Indeed, during his first spell with the club – between 1988 to 1991 – he helped them rise from third division Serie C1 all the way to Serie A.

And now after returning to the side 33 years later, he's now repeated the trick in the modern era – no doubt cementing his status as a club legend.

Unsurprisingly, those in the media have been full of praise for the former Leicester boss, with English journalist Henry Winter taking to Twitter to write: "Congratulations to the wonderful Claudio Ranieri on promotion to Serie A - in the 94th minute. Congratulations to Cagliari."

Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano also summed it up, saying: "Claudio Ranieri did it again."