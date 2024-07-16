A £15m player could now seal an exit away from Manchester City in the summer transfer window, according to a fresh transfer update.

Exciting transfer rumours continue to circulate at the Etihad, with Spain star Dani Olmo reportedly closing in on a move this summer, fresh off the back of a hugely successful Euro 2024 campaign with his country. He ended the tournament as joint-top scorer, having initially been behind Pedri in the pecking order, doing no harm to his reputation whatsoever.

An alternative to Olmo has also reportedly been lined up, with Crystal Palace and England ace Eberechi Eze also seen as an option to come in. The 26-year-old isn't without suitors this summer, however, and the Eagles will find it hard to keep hold of one of their most prized assets.

Adam Wharton's stock has risen greatly this year, having surprisingly made England's Euros squad, and he has been linked with a summer switch to City, too. The 20-year-old looks like a player of huge potential and could be considered a long-term replacement for Rodri in the deep-lying midfield role, even though matching the legendary Spaniard could be extremely difficult.

Then there's Joao Neves, who is also wanted by the likes of Liverpool as well as City, who could cost as much as £105m, having emerged as a massive prospect at Benfica.

According to a new report from Football Insider, Manchester City have "given the green light" for Callum Doyle to leave the club in the current window, valuing him at £15m.

The report also states that "Norwich are in talks" to sign the 20-year-old, with "other Championship clubs" also believed to be interested in snapping him up. It is the Canaries who are "close" to completing a deal, although it doesn't state if it will be a loan or a permanent transfer.

This summer feels like the natural time for Doyle to head out again, with his current contract not expiring until 2027, allowing the club to make good money for him or to gain more experience on loan. Former manager at Coventry City, Mark Robins, has lavished him with praise in the past, making it clear how highly he thinks of him:

"I think he’s a really talented player who has everything he needs to have a brilliant career in the game. Technically he’s very, very good and he’s learning the other bits and pieces. There’s clearly more work to be done and that will determine where he will end up playing the majority of his career. But he’s at a brilliant football club [in Manchester City]. They have great coaches there as well, and have done a great job with him so we have been the beneficiaries of his talents this year."

Callum Doyle's international career Caps Goals England Under-21s 3 1 England Under-20s 6 0 England Under-19s 14 1 England Under-18s 1 0

The aim for Doyle will be to kick on and enjoy a fantastic career, potentially even making the leap to England's senior squad at some point, becoming a key starter in a side and fulfilling his potential.