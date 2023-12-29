Sheffield Wednesday will hope tonight's match with Preston North End ends with the Owls picking up three points, potentially responding to two defeats on the spin in the Championship that has seen them become even more submerged in the relegation mire in the division.

Danny Rohl's men were beaten by a clinical Coventry City side on their travels last match, Mark Robins' men only needing two shots on target to win 2-0 on the day.

The German boss in the dugout at Hillsborough will hope changing his side up slightly will mean a fresh Owls side can pick up a win, with three potential changes on the cards for the game against Preston in this predicted XI...

1 GK - Cameron Dawson

Cameron Dawson has often been the Owls scapegoat this season, but the Sheffield-born shot-stopper was poor away at the Sky Blues last match.

Failing to make a single save in the match - as per Sofascore - Tatsuhiro Sakamoto had a field day for the hosts netting twice and taking advantage of Dawson's ropey afternoon.

Reports are suggesting that Wednesday are in the market for a new goalkeeper this January, Rohl prepared to give his underperforming goalkeeper more chances in the build-up to the transfer window to prove he doesn't need new reinforcements.

2 RB - Liam Palmer

Liam Palmer had a far better game in the 2-0 away defeat than the Owls keeper, making a combined five interceptions and tackles in the game in an attempt to solidify a shaky Wednesday back four.

Rohl will want more from Palmer in an attacking capacity against Preston tonight, bombing down the channels frequently to help out the forward players as well as completing his typical defensive duties.

3 CB - Michael Ihiewke

The first change to the starting lineup by Rohl will be an enforced one, Bambo Diaby red carded at the death away at Coventry last match owing to an altercation breaking out between the centre-back and a Sky Blues man.

Ex-Rotherham United defender Michael Ihiewke will more than likely come into the side to replace Diaby for this one, hoping to contribute to a clean sheet come full-time versus Ryan Lowe's Lilywhites.

4 CB - Di'Shon Bernard

Di'Shon Bernard was a standout performer at the back against at Coventry away from the drama involving Diaby, the former Manchester United youngster further cementing his place in the Wednesday lineup after a valiant display last match.

Winning all but one of his duels in the 2-0 defeat, Bernard will hope his defensive efforts away versus Preston lead to a more positive outcome come full-time.

5 LB - Akin Famewo

Akin Famewo had an off-day down the Wednesday left-hand side away at the CBS Arena in contrast to Bernard's sterling display, the 25-year-old defender only winning three of his eight duels in the 2-0 loss.

Regardless, the left-back has shone in other games this season to keep his spot for now, notably when the Owls last won in the league at Hillsborough versus QPR in the middle of December - successfully completing four tackles in the 2-1 victory, on top of winning an astounding 12 duels in total against the Hoops.

6 CM - George Byers

Yet to really find his shooting boots in the Championship - George Byers scoring six times from the middle of the park last season in League One - Wednesday's number eight was still impressive in central midfield last game alongside experienced partners Will Vaulks and Barry Bannan.

Winning seven of his eight ground duels in the loss, Byers attempted to add some bite to proceedings in midfield whilst also offering a shot here and there in the game to try and test the Coventry goalkeeper - missing one big chance at the CBS Arena. Can he make a positive impact again versus Preston tonight?

7 CM - Will Vaulks

Vaulks was also important in the 2-0 loss as a disruptive and combative presence in the heart of the midfield, sandwiched in the middle of a midfield trio between Byers and Bannan either side of him.

Completing six tackles in total, Vaulks will hope to up his game just that bit more to be even more strong and firm to help his team overcome Preston at Deepdale.

8 CM - Barry Bannan

Sheffield Wednesday's captain was the only central midfielder to last the full 90 minutes at the CBS Arena, Rohl praying that his dependable Scottish wizard could work up some magic somehow to get his fading team back into the game.

Attempting to catch Brad Collins out with two shots in the game, on top of notching up one solitary key pass to try and unlock a rigid home defence, Bannan will want to add a goal or assist to his season tally against Preston which then would hopefully see Wednesday beat the visiting Lilywhites in the process.

9 RW - Anthony Musaba

The second change to Rohl's starting lineup would see Anthony Musaba come into the first team to replace Callum Paterson, who was taken off by his German boss after 21 minutes owing to a concussion.

Paterson could well not be risked tonight as a precautionary measure therefore, meaning Musaba will more than likely come in to fill the right wing spot for Wednesday.

The 23-year-old attacker has been vital in recent games scoring crucial goals to steer his side to important wins, netting four times this campaign with three of those strikes coming under the guidance of Rohl.

Musaba was also praised by Robins in the build-up to the Coventry game talking to the Sheffield Star, the ex-Owls player turned Sky Blues manager singling out Musaba's "eye for goal" as a standout attribute in the winger's dangerous skillset.

10 ST - Ashley Fletcher

Rohl could well drop Bailey Cadamarteri for this away clash as well, the 18-year-old striker nowhere near his explosive best on the road at Coventry with zero accurate passes or dribbles completed against Mark Robins' side.

Ashley Fletcher's presence on the pitch as a substitute last game was a positive one in contrast, missing one big chance from a brief 29-minute cameo. Could he finally break his Wednesday goalscoring duck this evening if selected?

11 LW - Marvin Johnson

Marvin Johnson will, however, retain his spot in the attack in this predicted XI, the 33-year-old winger lively last game even if many of his passes and crosses from down the channel were wayward.

Still, Johnson can suddenly spark into life and create an opening from nothing as was showcased in his glowing numbers last campaign in League One - notching up an impressive 11 assists across the full season as a dependable creative force.

Sheffield Wednesday predicted lineup in full vs Preston - GK - Dawson; RB - Palmer, CB - Ihiewke, CB - Bernard, LB - Famewo; CM - Byers, CM - Vaulks, CM - Bannan; RW - Musaba, ST - Fletcher, LW - Johnson