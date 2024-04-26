A "hugely important" Newcastle United hero could now stay put at the club beyond the summer transfer window, according to a new update regarding his future.

Newcastle stars who could leave this summer

The Magpies face a vital summer ahead of them, following a season that threatened so much at the beginning of the campaign, but has ultimately been disappointing. There could be lots of focus on new signings for Eddie Howe, in order for the manager to take his team to the next level, but there are also key players who the club need to do all they can to retain.

Bruno Guimaraes is one such figure who has been linked with a departure from Newcastle this summer, in what would be a significant blow, given his influence. The Brazilian is wanted by a number of top clubs, including Premier League champions Manchester City, and he could be weighing up his options currently.

Another important figure who has been mooted to be set to leave is Callum Wilson, with the Englishman out of contract in 2025, meaning this summer may well be the last chance to receive good money for his signature. The likes of Miguel Almiron and Jamaal Lascelles have also been linked with leaving St James' Park, although the latter's current knee injury could put paid to that.

"Hugely important" Newcastle ace could stay

According to a fresh update from Football Insider, Wilson could now stay at Newcastle this summer, rather than the Magpies bringing in a big-money replacement for the striker. It acts as a twist, considering the claims linking him with a summer exit.

The report states that "Howe and his coaching staff believe the England international is still one of the best strikers in the Premier League on his day", adding that "Newcastle are light in the striker area but they are reluctant to add to their attacking arsenal amid ongoing Financial Fair Play concerns."

Keeping hold of Wilson would certainly be no bad thing for Newcastle, even though it would likely mean losing him on a free transfer next year. He will be 33 years of age by then, and the Magpies would be unlikely to hand him an extension at that point in his career.

Adhering to Financial Fair Play (FFP) is so important for the Magpies, ensuring that they don't find themselves being deducted points for rule breaches, so there is clear sense in sticking with Wilson for another year.

Callum Wilson's Newcastle stats Total Appearances 105 Goals 46 Assists 11

The £110,000-a-week attacker remains an excellent player - one who has scored seven goals in eight Premier League starts this season - and Howe has spoken of his admiration for him in the past, saying: "He’s a hugely important part of our team, a focal point. We rely not just on his goals but his movement, his work rate. His appearance in the team gave us confidence."

Granted, selling Wilson this summer and replacing him with a younger model such as Newcastle-linked star Serhou Guirassy could be something that some supporters want, but for now, it may not be the most logical thing to do.