In ruthless fashion, Newcastle United could reportedly show the door to as many as three players when January arrives, which may include Miguel Almiron alongside two of his teammates.

Newcastle transfer news

Having regressed since qualifying for the Champions League in the 2022/23 campaign, now is indeed the time for Newcastle to get ruthless. The Magpies arguably lack strength in depth after failing to recruit fresh faces in the summer and any depth that they do have is arguably deadwood rather than options that will make a difference in pursuit of the Premier League's top six.

The focus should be on funding the funds to reinforce Eddie Howe's side, who have returned to form as of late and will be looking to pick up where they left off before the international break when they defeated high-flying Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The constant name linked with a move away from St James' Park has, of course, been Almiron. The winger looked likely to leave in the summer window before a move failed to materialise. Now, amid interest from Argentine giants River Plate, the winger could finally be on the move. And he may not be the only one.

According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Newcastle could also show the door to Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson alongside Almiron in January. The former has lost his place to Tino Livramento in recent weeks, whilst the latter is yet to appear at all in the current campaign amid continued injury problems.

If Newcastle want to make room for upgrades, then both Trippier and Wilson should no longer have a place in Howe's squad. The Magpies would particularly be wise to cash in on Wilson when the winter window arrives, given that he's set to leave on a free when his contract expires at the end of the season. Trippier, meanwhile, takes up a fair bit of room on the Newcastle wage bill, earning a reported £120,000-a-week whereas Wilson earns £46,000-a-week.

Newcastle should sell "strong" Trippier

Whilst Wilson looks set to head for the exit door no matter what, there remain questions over Trippier's future. But Newcastle should remain ruthless in his case as well as Almiron's. The former Atletico Madrid man is arguably past his best and has been replaced with an upgrade in the form of Livramento as a result. Before he gets the chance to leave on a free in 2026, those at St James' Park could cash in.

It's a decision that Howe should understand, despite praising the right-back last season. Amid Trippier's struggles, Howe told reporters as relayed by the Daily Mail: "Tripps [Trippier] is an incredibly strong character.

"As I've said many times he's a transformative signing. Someone that's taken the group onto a totally different level. He's been the heartbeat of that. So when he's given us so much now it's our turn to support him and look after him the other way and that's what we'll do."

It's a patch of form midway through last season that Trippier has simply not come back from since, however, to push him closer and closer to the exit door at St James' Park.