As Newcastle United prepare for a busy summer transfer window, one wantaway player could be heading for the exit door amid a four-club battle to secure his signature.

Newcastle transfer news

Following a transfer window to forget last time out, sporting director Paul Mitchell has already made his first move of 2025. Getting off to the perfect start, Newcastle confirmed the news that 17-year-old forward Vakhtang Salia will join the club from Dinamo Tbilisi on his 18th birthday in a deal that could benefit the Magpies for years to come.

Speaking about the deal, Mitchell told Newcastle's official website: "We're delighted to get ahead of a number of other top clubs to sign Vakhtang. Scouting and recruiting emerging talent is an essential part of building a sustainable future, particularly within the current PSR framework, so the market is fiercely competitive.

"We continue to scout extensively, both domestically and overseas, with a view to securing players who can come through our talent pathway and, ideally, become part of the first team in future. We look forward to working with Vakhtang and wish him every success during his remaining time with Dinamo Tbilisi."

Related Newcastle struck gold with star Shearer called "unbelievable" Newcastle once played a blinder by cashing in on him for £35m.

However, as one striker arrives, another could be heading for the exit door. According to The Sun, Callum Wilson is the subject of a four-club chase and wants to leave Newcastle with his contract coming to an end this summer.

Southampton, Fulham, Crystal Palace and Brentford are all reportedly keeping tabs on the forward ahead of a potential January switch, which would see Wilson get one last Premier League move.

Newcastle would be wise to keep "brilliant" Wilson for now

Although losing him for free in the summer will be far from ideal, Newcastle simply do not have the squad depth to lose Wilson in the January transfer window. As we've seen this season, one injury to Alexander Isak would leave the Magpies without a natural No 9 to call upon. Add in their enforced makeshift backline at times and it's a problem that Eddie Howe could do without.

With Wilson's £46,000-a-week contract ticking down, he has a decision to make. Still battling back from yet more injury struggles himself, he should be keen to bow out of St James' Park fit and firing.

At his best, Wilson has received high praise from Howe, who previously told reporters via Chronicle Live: "He was outstanding like he has been whenever he has played this season, but he’s a brilliant player to have in the squad and what an impact.

"He’s always had the desire to score, it's what he lives for, the team has got him in good areas and it's his job to finish that off. I've managed him for a long time and it's great to see him get the rewards his performances deserve."