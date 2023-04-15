Newcastle United return to Premier League action today, but face an arduous task as two of the most in-form sides clash.

Aston Villa will play host to this fixture, which promises to be a truly enthralling encounter in which both teams find themselves challenging for the most unlikely of European spots. Therefore, a loss in either direction could be catastrophic for their chances.

The visitors arrive with a five-game winning streak and have lost just once since their EFL Cup final disappointment in late February. Meanwhile, Unai Emery has masterminded a turnaround in form which has seen them unbeaten in their last seven. As such, these two sandwich Manchester City in the form table; a testament to their incredible respective feats.

Eddie Howe faces something of a selection headache given how everyone in his squad are seemingly raising their level to compete for places. However, it is up front where he will truly be scratching his head, as he has the enviable task of deciding which in-form striker to prefer.

With Alexander Isak having finally found form and fitness, scoring five in his last five, it might be easy to forget just how crucial Callum Wilson has been this season to their sustained charge for top four.

Whether he omits one of the other, perhaps the former AFC Bournemouth coach could consider starting with both up front in the same way that he finished their last game.

Will Callum Wilson play against Aston Villa?

It was actually the combination of the two forwards that decided the Magpies' game against Brentford, as the 31-year-old teed up perfectly for the Swedish marksman to curl home the winner.

This marked his fourth goal contribution in his last three games, as he notched his fourth assist to supplement his ten league goals.

Such imperious form, plus the physical attributes that make him so deadly, are exactly why Howe cannot afford to keep Wilson on the bench for this all-important game. Whilst Isak might offer that physical presence, it somewhat plays into the hands of a brute like Tyrone Mings, who wins 71% of his aerial duels.

Where the somewhat unreliable defender might struggle is if both were employed, and he had to deal with a smaller, more agile presence as well as the 23-year-old. This is further supported by his ground duels success dropping to just 49%.

The boss even admitted that the former Cherries striker - who signed for £20m - was "hugely important" to how they wanted to play; so to leave him out given his form would be foolish.

An opportunity has arisen for this sleeping giant to make history this season against all the odds, and keeping players who are as unstoppable as Wilson is will not aid that goal.

Although already regarded as a "hero" by podcaster Elliot Hackney, should he start and terrorise Mings in the way his current play suggests he will, this status will likely only become more solidified across Tyneside.