Arsenal have made plenty of transfer missteps in their desperate attempts to return to their former glory.

Whether it be Arsene Wenger trying to recapture the magic of old or Unai Emery seeking to kickstart his new regime with a bang, there are countless high-profile errors that have cost KSE dearly.

However, with Mikel Arteta currently enjoying a historic season that could culminate in the Premier League title, every blunder that led to this moment will instantly be forgotten.

In all honesty, some already have.

Calum Chambers was one such addition that arrived at the Emirates with a big reputation and an even bigger fee for the calibre of player purchased, yet completely failed to live up to the hype.

Such was the underwhelming nature of his time in north London, which spanned 302 permanent weeks, the 28-year-old has already left for pastures new.

How much did Calum Chambers cost Arsenal?

Having impressed in a Southampton outfit renowned for producing exceptional talent, the Gunners had already enjoyed the benefits of plucking youngsters from the south coast.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Theo Walcott were just two who enjoyed spells at both clubs, and it was thought the teenage defender would emulate and even surpass the levels reached. Therefore, they parted with £16m to secure the signature.

Commentator Jim Proudfoot even took to Twitter to outline the glittering future he boasted: "Big fan of Calum Chambers. Comfortable in possession, enterprising going forward and sound enough defensively. Massive future."

However, with just 122 appearances to his name across a seven-year career that was split up through various loan spells, this was far from the case.

The most league games he would feature in for Arsenal was just 23 during the 2014/15 season, yet remained on a £45k-per-week wage that would later increase by £5k-per-week too. Fortunately, that salary was covered by Middlesbrough and Fulham during two separate loan spells.

Therefore, in total Chambers would drain the club of £29.5m without offering much back in return.

In fact, so underwhelming were his displays that the Saints youth product was even dubbed an "accident waiting to happen" by pundit Tony Cascarino. Grim words indeed.

Even in his move to Aston Villa, in which the Gunners recouped just a reported £2m, the versatile defender has struggled to cement a spot in both Steven Gerrard's and now Unai Emery's team, featuring on just 24 occasions.

If the 6-foot stalwart is not good enough for the Villans, it is no wonder he was offloaded speedily by the revolution-seeking Arteta.

Whilst cruising towards a sensational league title, it is unlikely that the Spaniard will be bothered by these missteps of the past. However, it is worth remembering the failures that moulded the club into the giant they now seem to be once again.