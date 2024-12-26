Everton could be about to lose one of their key men in January, with the player's representatives having reportedly opened talks with a new club.

Everton transfer news

Despite a recent upturn in form that has seen them thrash Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-0 and secure a well-deserved point against high-flying Chelsea, Everton's season so far can still be considered disappointing, with Sean Dyche's side currently hovering dangerously above the drop zone.

To try and keep them in the division next season, Dyche is expected to prioritise reinforcements during the January transfer window as he looks to revitalise the squad.

Among the potential targets is Fenerbahce winger Oguz Aydin, who Everton recently sent scouts to watch, as well as Botafogo forward Igor Jesus, who is viewed as a possible replacement for the outbound Beto.

Lyon winger Ernest Nuamah is also a target. The 21-year-old had agreed terms to move to Goodison Park in the summer, but the deal stalled. According to Foot Mercato, however, the Toffees remain keen, and Lyon are now ready to let him leave for the right offer.

Calvert-Lewin in talks with Sevilla

One man Dyche could be without for the second half of the season, however, is striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The English striker has previously been linked with a number of clubs, including Juventus and Fiorentina, but a new report from Vamos Mi Sevilla FC, per Sport Witness, claims that it is now Sevilla who are leading the race to sign him.

The publication claims that the La Liga side are in the race to sign Calvert-Lewin and are talking to his representatives. Sevilla's sporting director Victor Orta sees Calvert-Lewin as an exciting player who can help the club turn their season around, with Garcia Pimienta's side currently stuck in 14th place in the Spanish top flight.

Calvert-Lewin, meanwhile, intends to leave Everton "soon," possibly as soon as January, and he would reportedly be "excited" to play in Spain if given the chance, making a switch to Sevilla one to watch.

Calvert-Lewin, who earns £100,000-per-week at Goodison Park, has been a key figure for the Toffees since they signed him from Sheffield United in 2016, hitting 70 goals in 263 games. His most fruitful season came in 2020/21 when he hit 21 goals in all competitions, though this term, he's managed just two goals in 15 games.

The 27-year-old is out of contract at Everton next summer, meaning the club will likely need to sell him on after the New Year to avoid losing him on a free later down the line. Speaking about the striker's future, former Everton captain Alan Stubbs told BBC Sport that he expects him to move on in January.

"That decision comes from Dominic. But for me, it looks like his head is elsewhere. We are at a crossroads for the next chapter of Dominic's career and for Everton to move on."