Change will soon be afoot at Everton, but how drastic, and surface-level, remains to be seen. Will Sean Dyche stand in the dugout this time next year? Will the Friedkin Group have completed their club takeover? Will the squad bear many different faces?

Everton need reorienting. It's been difficult, over the past several years, for a club whose prestige and devoted fanbase yearns for a place on the top floor of the Premier League, but instead languishes near the pit.

The first-team squad is obviously going to need reinforcing, with various positions demanding improvements. But Everton must ensure that they free themselves of several struggling stars to ease the process.

The money won't flow, not from the offing in any case. Everton bosses will need to approach the market with tact and a shrewd eye.

Let's take a look at three players who might receive the chop this winter.

1 Dominic Calvert-Lewin

First up, we have Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Most Everton supporters are aware that the 27-year-old striker is nearing the end of his £100k-per-week contract, but a January departure should not out of the question, amid the risk of losing him for nothing next summer.

He's started each of Everton's 11 Premier League fixtures this season but has failed to marry an impressive level of performance with his rekindled fitness.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin: Big Chances Missed in the Premier League # Apps Goals BCM 2024/25 11 2 7 2023/24 32 7 16 2022/23 17 2 6 2021/22 17 5 3 2020/21 33 16 17 Stats via Sofascore

To have manufactured nine big chances in front of goal this season and taken only two of those seems to be emblematic of Everton's woes. This is a team bereft of attacking inspiration, but also encumbered by a striker lacking a finishing touch.

Beto is making headway in an Everton shirt for the first time and Armando Broja will be looking to make his debut in the coming weeks. There is cause for optimism up front at Goodison Park.

Given the financial issues that the Merseysiders are beset with, it would be tempting to accept an offer for Calvert-Lewin, should one be forthcoming this winter. There are sufficient options to compensate for a player who, truthfully, is flattering to deceive as the end draws near.

The 11-cap England international might not be the only one to leave before his time. This next Evertonian is really struggling to impress.

2 Jesper Lindstrom

At the start of August, Jesper Lindstrom aimed to "show the world I still have my level," but unfortunately that hasn't been the case. Or, if it has, then his level is one that languishes low.

The Danish winger has some attractive properties: he's technically sharp and proactive both in and out of possession - Lindstrom works tirelessly, in attack and defensive situations.

His end product has let him down, and in a team that is fighting relegation and lacking a free-scoring centre-forward, this is a big problem. The Athletic's Paddy Boyland said though: "Still, at least he's troubling defenders and a bit of something different for Everton in attack.

It's not all that different, though, given that he can't conjure up a steady stream of goalscoring. Signed from Napoli on a one-year loan deal, with an option for a £18m purchase next summer, he has since posted just one assist across ten appearances, yet to score.

Is this enough to suggest that he deserves a permanent place in an Everton squad heading into a new era? Honestly, if the club are hoping to level up in the years to come, Lindstrom will need to showcase some dramatic improvements, especially with transfer targets like Luiz Henrique being considered.

Henrique is making waves in the Brasileiro Serie A, and reports late last week revealed that the Toffees have been dazzled by the winger's quality and could table an official bid in 2025.

Henrique ranks among the top 8% of attacking midfielders and wingers across divisions similar to the Brazilian top flight over the past year for progressive carries per 90 (2.82), as per FBref, and could bring that electric flair to Dyche's team.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

He'd need a player of quality and security behind him down the right lane, though, and while veteran Seamus Coleman will hope to keep his role in the first-team squad, Ashley Young must surely be ditched.

3 Ashley Young

Young is 39 years old and still kicking (literally) in the Premier League. He's led one of the most storied careers in English football across the past two decades, but Father Time is calling and he can't reprise his role in Everton's squad next year.

In fact, it might be in the outfit's best interests to rid themselves of the versatile defender next year. He's out of contract next summer, having penned a one-year contract extension this summer.

Remarkably, he's still operating at a good level, most notably coming out on top in 65% of his ground duels this season, as per Sofascore, but Young's recent bright patch is not going to be sustained, and indeed, has been preceded by some dreadful performances that led to him being described as "diabolical" by pundit Andy Hinchcliffe, who also lambasted his "dreadful defending."

Nathan Patterson's fitness levels have left plenty to be desired, but the Scottish defender is a talented player and will be desperate to restore his place in the squad, having been an unused substitute for Dyche's side across the past four matches in the Premier League, previously sidelined for the duration of the season's early stage.

Young only earns £40k per week, but it's going to be a fresh start for Everton, hopefully, and Young must be ushered out to avoid further stagnation.