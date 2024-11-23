Southampton knew the step-up in quality moving to the Premier League was going to be challenging, but the start of the season has been nothing short of dismal so far for Russell Martin's men regardless.

The Saints are stuck at the foot of the division on just four points, with only one meagre win next to their name and a worrying nine losses.

Scoring the division's fewest on seven is another grim statistic from a sobering return to Premier League life, as Martin and Co know things will have to change and fast for Southampton to pull off a relegation escape.

The January transfer window could well be the oasis in the desert the South Coast strugglers have been searching for, knowing full well that an inspired buy here and there could perk up the camp and send them on their way to staying in the top-flight.

Here is what Martin's starting XI could end up looking like after some frantic activity in the transfer market, with Cameron Archer dropping out for a fresh new striker to lead the line...

1 GK - Aaron Ramsdale

The first spot in Martin's XI will be filled by Aaron Ramsdale, who was purchased last summer from Arsenal in a statement move by the newly promoted side.

After all, the ex-Arsenal goalkeeper was a starter week in week out for the Gunners once upon a time, before his shaky performances at the Emirates Stadium got the better of him.

Now, however, he's attempting to be a safe pair of gloves for the relegation-threatened side and he has succeeded in flashes, with his five saves versus Everton at the start of November helping a 1-0 win to be secured.

2 RB - Kyle Walker-Peters

Southampton do have Yukinara Sugawara who can play on the right-hand side in defence, but Kyle Walker-Peters takes up this spot here.

The attack-minded full-back was lively in that aforementioned win over the Toffees, with three key passes tallied up alongside six duels being won, and more will be expected of him in his team's continued fight against the drop.

3 CB - Taylor Harwood-Bellis

Southampton would have been over the moon to snap up Taylor Harwood-Bellis permanently in the summer after an excellent loan spell in the Championship saw him pick up 11 clean sheets.

This season, his level of performances haven't dropped even as his team sit bottom, with a calmness in this game apparent with 62.2 accurate passes averaged per game, alongside his ability to score coming up from the back.

That was clear for all to see when the ex-Manchester City youngster headed home on his senior England debut, with the 22-year-old understandably confident about his starting spot at St. Mary's.

4 CB - Jan Bednarek

Jan Bednarek has recently suffered an injury out on international duty with Poland, but the loyal Saints servant should still get plenty of minutes when back to full fitness.

The imposing 6 foot 2 figure has been everpresent at the back in league action, with a mammoth 97 touches averaged per league game.

Therefore, it feels unlikely any new fresh blood would usurp the 28-year-old's starting spot.

5 CB - Jack Stephens

This final spot in the centre-back department is arguably the most contentious, with Southampton captain Jack Stephens in particular struggling with the demands of the Premier League.

He has also been absent from games this campaign after a reckless red card was handed out to him versus Manchester United, but Martin might still retain his faith in the 30-year-old, having once labelled him as a "real leader."

6 LB - Welington

The first change in personnel comes in the left-back area, with Martin's usual starter here Ryan Manning dropping out for new recruit Welington to shine.

Agreeing a deal in the summer to leave Sao Paulo behind for the South Coast in January, he could surprisingly enter straight into the lineup on his arrival, having tallied up an impressive 11 assists playing in Brazil to date.

He has missed Sao Paolo's last two games owing to a hamstring injury, but with this left-back area even seeing Martin throw Tyler Dibling into the mix, Welington could make this spot his own very soon.

7 RM - Adam Armstrong

Comfortable playing as a lone centre-forward or down the flanks, Adam Armstrong could be kept on the right wing past the January window.

Armstrong's only Premier League strike of the season has come from this position, with his numbers overall for the Saints suggesting he loves playing here as much as he does leading the line.

Armstrong's numbers by position Position played Games played Goals scored ST 60 16 LW 23 3 RW 17 8 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Of course, this versatility present in Armstrong's game means Martin wouldn't hesitate to throw him in up top, as the 27-year-old continues to be a useful asset at St. Mary's.

8 CM - Flynn Downes

Likewise, Flynn Downes is definitely a valued member of the Southampton first team, with his only absence in the Premier League this season coming last time out owing to injury.

He doesn't have a goal or an assist next to his name yet, but 2025 has the potential to be the year where he returns to his Championship best, where the former Swansea City man managed to pick up two goals and three assists last campaign with some stylish performances centrally.

9 CM - Lewis O'Brien

Downes could line up next to a new partner in the middle of the park in the form of Lewis O'Brien, who has been linked with a switch to the Saints in the past.

This would be harsh on the likes of Adam Lallana, who does have two assists to show for his efforts in the league, but O'Brien could give Martin's men some needed grit.

During his standout 2021/22 campaign in the second tier for Huddersfield Town, the 26-year-old won a staggering 7.5 duels per match. Therefore, this might be a potential swoop considered to toughen up the Saints in their battle against the drop.

10 LM - Matheus Fernandes

More known for playing in central midfield, summer recruit Mateus Fernandes has played down the left in recent weeks and it has worked effectively.

His only assist in Premier League action so far came from this spot against Arsenal, with Martin hopeful that the ex-Sporting CP ace can offer lots more to his side past the window closing.

11 ST - Yuri Alberto

Southampton will be on the hunt for a clinical striker this January and Yuri Alberto could well be their man having been linked in the past.

Cameron Archer is the most potent attacker currently in the St. Mary's ranks, but he has just two league strikes next to his name. Whereas, the explosive Corinthians target is a man-possessed in Brazil right now by scoring five goals in his last five league outings.

Martin and Co know this won't be a cheap deal to get over the line, with reports suggesting that a price-tag of £25m is above his head, but he might be the deadly forward Southampton need to get out of their relegation mess.