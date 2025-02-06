One star really wanted to move to Leeds United this January, only for his club to slam the door on any potential move leaving him stranded until at least the summer, it has emerged.

Leeds United win again

Faced with familiar foe Frank Lampard, Leeds picked up another three points in their search for automatic promotion out of the Championship come the end of the season.

First half goals from Joel Piroe and Jayden Bogle proved the difference vs Coventry City to hand Daniel Farke's side a win that moved them five points clear at the top of England's second tier, although Sheffield United do have a game in hand on their Yorkshire rivals.

Despite having scored the most and conceded the second-fewest goals in the division, there was scope to strengthen their squad in January had the right deal emerged, with Farke himself admitting as much after the window when quizzed on why no deal could be struck.

“To find a loan option who is really improving your squad but willing to come, three months around and lots of competition, is very difficult," he explained. "Other option is go for permanent transfer, we have also explored this, but the options in January are a bit overpriced and this makes the market so difficult, especially in a situation like we are – we don’t have a big problem. In the end, not all the boxes were ticked."

However, one man was desperate to move to Leeds, only for his club to block any deal to let him leave.

Leeds fail with late move despite player buy-in

That player, of course, was European U21 Champion Cameron Archer, who was the subject of significant speculation in the days leading up to the transfer deadline day after Patrick Bamford suffered a hamstring injury setback.

It emerged that, even in the final hours of the window, Leeds were still pushing to try and seal a deal for the Southampton man, only for Ivan Juric's side to refuse to entertain any offers for the former Aston Villa youngster, who is yet to start for the new Saints coach.

Cameron Archer this season Appearances 21 Starts 10 Goals 2 Assists 0

Now, transfer insider Graeme Bailey has revealed that Archer was more than ready to make the move to Elland Road, largely because the Whites are likely to get promoted while his Southampton side are already on the cusp of relegation with a third of the season left to play.

“Cameron Archer wanted the move, there is no doubting that – he wants to be in the Premier League next season and in the long-term", Bailey explained. "No doubt he feels he would be better served at Leeds than Southampton.”

Though he has struggled in his early time in the Premier League, Archer possesses undoubted quality, with the forward scoring twice in England's U21 success back in 2023, part of a team that included the likes of James Trafford, Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon.

But with three years left to run on his £40,000 a week deal at St Mary's, an exit still looks difficult even if Southampton are relegated, with Leeds likely able to attract other players should the two sides swap places in the football pyramid.