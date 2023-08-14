Highlights Leeds United's awful start to the season has seen them look towards the Premier League for a new signing.

They've identified a £20k-per-week forward with a strong goal record.

He also offers plenty of pace and has a strong presence that Daniel Farke's men lack.

Leeds United have endured a rough start to their new season, with some glaring weaknesses having been put on display...

Who else are Leeds United signing?

Whilst frustrating for fans and staff alike, at the very least it has given Daniel Farke a fresh, unfiltered look at exactly what he needs to do before the transfer window slams shut.

Poor results against Cardiff City and Birmingham City have left them winless in the Championship, with their lack of focal point proving a huge vacancy that needs an immediate solution.

Fortunately, journalist Ben Jacobs suggests they could have found one, as he told GIVEMESPORT about what the future might hold for Aston Villa's Cameron Archer:

"With Archer, what's interesting is that he's been made for sale now. So there is an opportunity to do that deal. He's had a couple of good loan spells in the Championship including with Middlesbrough and now, Aston Villa are willing to let him go.

"I think that he put himself in the short window with I believe, a couple of goals and an assist at the under 21 Euros for England.

"He also scored plenty of goals he got into double figures for Middlesbrough last season and I think that was only in about 20-odd appearances and he added several assists on top of that.

"So that can be one to watch because Aston Villa are now prepared to sell him. Leeds are one of the clubs no doubt Middlesbrough are another. So I would expect movement on Archer between now and the end of the window."

How many goals has Cameron Archer scored?

Despite being only 21 years old, the young frontman has already earned himself a fine reputation as a clinical asset at every level he has experienced.

Three goals and two assists in four Premier League 2 matches during the 2021/22 season earned him his spell on loan, which he took with both hands at Preston North End. He scored seven times in 20 outings during that Championship term and would return to that level the year prior with Middlesbrough.

It was here where he truly stood out though, scoring 11 and assisting a further six across just 20 league matches. Such blistering form drew praise from Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, who labelled him "incredibly prolific". With 45 career goals across various levels already, this is a claim more than supported.

The £20k-per-week marksman has everything that is missing at Elland Road right now, with that lack of focal point arguably transforming into Farke's biggest issue at the moment despite initial fears surrounding their backline.

Archer would offer speed, pace, power and a presence in the number nine spot, to help get their faltering campaign back on track.

Against the Bluebirds Leeds enjoyed 72% of the ball and created three big chances, yet were forced to wait until added time to salvage a point. Then, against the Blues, they could not convert their 59% possession into tangible opportunities, falling to defeat after a late penalty was converted for the hosts.

The first of those games were played without a starting striker on the pitch, whilst the young and unproven Joe Gelhardt struggled to make his mark in the second.

However, it is not just a quality issue but also a quantity one, as their most recent fixture also saw them name just eight substitutes, two of which were goalkeepers. Not only do they need high-quality talent, but they also need plenty of it to bulk out a squad ravaged by relegation.

Archer would offer that and more, coming in to offset the injuries and absences left by Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo amongst others, and providing a foundation for them to finally get their promotion push started.