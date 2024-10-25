Heading into the game off the back of an impressive point against Atalanta in the Champions League, Celtic could once again be forced to cope without a key player against Motherwell.

Celtic injury news

After they lost main man Matt O'Riley to Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer transfer window, some may have worried about Celtic and their chances of retaining the Scottish Premiership once again. So far, however, they've barely skipped a beat and sit top of the league once again, though only ahead of surprise challengers Aberdeen on goal difference.

Meanwhile, the Bhoys have been responsible for a couple of surprising results, themselves. One of many test subjects in the new Champions League format, Celtic have so far smashed Slovan Bratislava, been humiliated in 7-1 fashion by Borussia Dortmund and earned a solid and impressive 0-0 draw against last season's Europa League winners Atalanta.

What made that point all the more impressive is the fact that the Scottish champions were forced to earn it without one of their star defenders in a scenario they may face again this weekend. As alluded to by Rodgers and relayed by Daily Record, Cameron Carter-Vickers is now a doubt to face Motherwell after missing out on Celtic's trip to Atalanta despite initial hopes he may play in Italy.

The American was pictured in training prior to that Champions League clash but missed out nonetheless. Rodgers has since remained fairly coy when asked about the defender's fitness, telling reporters via Daily Record: "Cam, we'll just see when we get back."

After missing the last six games in all competitions, Carter-Vickers won't be rushed back which may leave him with no choice but to be a frustrated spectator once again this weekend.

Return of "brilliant" Carter-Vickers will be crucial

As Celtic have re-established their dominance in the Scottish Premiership in recent years, Carter-Vickers has been at the centre of both Ange Postecoglou's side and now Rodgers' champions. The American captained the Bhoys in their final five league games last season in a crucial run towards the title which included a dramatic 3-3 draw against Old Firm rivals Rangers, and now has the chance to step back into the side when he is back to full fitness.

The former Tottenham Hotspur defender has earned plenty of praise during his time at Celtic Park, including from former manager Postecoglou, who said via The National after Carter-Vickers earned a World Cup call-up for the USA: "He has just been brilliant for us since the day he arrived. He has embraced everything within the club and his performances speak for themselves.

"He has now taken on leadership as well. “It’s a credit to him, he is the one that has put in the hard work and I couldn’t be happier for him."

Whilst they're still waiting for his return, Celtic's patience should prove worthwhile once Carter-Vickers is back firing on all cylinders after missing a total of six games so far.