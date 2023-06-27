Tottenham Hotspur could be set to return to a familiar face, in order to bolster their side and kickstart a revolution...

What's the latest on Cameron Carter-Vickers to Spurs?

This latest rumour comes courtesy of the Sunday People (25/6; page 61), who suggest that Ange Postecoglou is keen on raiding his old club in order to improve his new one.

Whilst few of Celtic's side would improve this Spurs outfit, there are a select number who might offer fine options to fight for places within the Premier League.

One such example is Cameron Carter-Vickers, who is being eyed up by the Australian boss with a view to organising a reunion.

Given the USA international came through the youth ranks at N17, there are multiple layers of credibility to this story, that could suggest it is a move worth making.

However, the Scottish giants remain in a position of great power, given the 25-year-old still has three years left on his £24k-per-week deal at Celtic Park.

How good is Cameron Carter-Vickers now?

Whilst it is unlikely that many from the Scottish Premiership would come and immediately take English football by storm, the mediocrity of some of the starters for the Lilywhites have certainly merited being dismissed from the starting lineup.

Eric Dier is one such example, who endured a torrid campaign in which he was even branded "not good enough" by pundit Darren Ambrose.

Whilst he has been struggling, maintaining a 6.86 average Sofascore rating in the league, Carter-Vickers has been excelling in what is just his second year in Scotland.

His 7.14 average rating blows the 29-year-old out of the water, as he completely outperforms the England international as a ball-playing asset. Defensively the 6 foot 1 ace is arguably on par, with his 1.1 interceptions matching that of Dier's, and 2.9 clearances per game just falling short, via Sofascore.

It is worth noting that playing for the champions often leads to a defender having fewer defensive actions to make as he is instead conducting the play from the back, having the bulk of the possession.

When comparing their ability on the ball, this notion is emphasised. Their academy graduate maintained a 92% pass accuracy last season in the Scottish top flight, with his dribble success rate standing at a mouth-watering 100%. The former Sporting CP star could only dream of such figures, as he could muster just 86% and 60% in those areas respectively.

Opta's player analysis tool succinctly sums up how these are shortcomings for Dier in a neat chart too, as his dribbles attempted and defensive actions are left wanting.

it seems that this dud could easily be replaced by a man who once seemed to be the hottest property in north London.

Spurs favourite Jan Vertonghen had been particularly effusive in his praise for Carter-Vickers during his time at the club too, as he noted: "He's still young but he's an absolute beast. He's a real defender. He's strong one-on-one, in the air, he's not afraid and he can play from the back. That's the style the gaffer wants to see from him."

This echoes the sentiment of Chris Sutton, who also branded him "immense". All of this praise combines to compound the inevitable ditching of Dier.

An upgrade is needed, and by returning to a familiar face they could reignite his passion for the club and finally usher in a new age in north London.