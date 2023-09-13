Cameroon, or the Indomitable Lions, are one of Africa's most successful national sides and have always brought a brilliant entertainment factor to the World Cup over the years.

Whether it's their five African Cup of Nations titles or that brilliant performance against the then-world champions Argentina in the 1990 World Cup, Cameroon are one of world football's greatest sides.

With that in mind, we here at Football FanCast have created a list of the country's ten greatest footballers.

10 Rigobert Song

Uncle to former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder Alex Song, Rigobert Song, kicks off our list. Song is an interesting name on this list as despite being immensely successful with Cameroon, making 137 appearances for the side, his club career was ultimately a little disappointing.

He started his career in 1994 at French side Metz, later moving to Liverpool in 1999, where, despite winning the UEFA Cup with the club, he failed to deliver and moved to West Ham after just a single season. Afterwards, he would spend time at FC Koln, Lens, Galatasaray, and Trabzonspor.

It was in Turkey where he would find most of his domestic success, winning two league titles and two Turkish cups.

However, he would shine for the national team, playing a vital role in both AFCON wins in 2000 and 2002. In fact, he remains fundamental to the national side as manager, a position he has held since 2022.

Under his stewardship, the team successfully completed their qualifying campaign for the Qatar World Cup.

9 Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Now, the case for Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is pretty much the exact opposite of Song's, where he has failed to win a trophy with the national team, he has more than made up for with his domestic success.

However, that's not to downplay his contribution to the Lions, as he has made 76 senior appearances for the side and scored 20 goals in the process, it's just that his club triumphs are the real reason he's on this list.

In total the Bayern Munich forward has won three German titles, one Club World Cup, one German Super Cup, two French titles, one French Cup, and one French League Cup. And he's almost certain to win more with how dominant Bayern look this year.

8 François Omam-Biyik

Francois Oman-Biyik is responsible for one of Cameroon's greatest-ever moments in international football, scoring the goal to give them that 1-0 win over Argentina, who were reigning world champions at the time.

He shouldn't be remembered for just that moment, however, as he also helped the country win only their second AFCON title in 1988 and is currently the team's fifth-highest goalscorer.

On the domestic scene, he only came away with one trophy, a League Cup for French side Lens, but he certainly deserves a spot on this list for his contributions to the national side.

7 Joseph-Antoine Bell

The first goalkeeper on our list - and not the last - is the legendary Joesph-Antoine Bell, sometimes known as Jojo Bell.

Bell, much like everyone on this list, had a remarkable career. He spent the first decade of his career playing in Cameroon, the Ivory Coast and Egypt before securing a brilliant move to French giants Marseille, a club he would make over 100 appearances for.

The second decade of his career saw him remain in France, playing for Toulon, Bordeaux, and Saint-Etienne before he finally hung up his gloves in 1994 at age 30.

Despite the International Federation of Football History & Statistics naming Bell the African Goalkeeper of the Century for the 1900s, he often played second fiddle to his rival Thomas N'Kono.

He ended his career with two African Cups and an Egyptian Premier League to his name, failing to win a domestic trophy in Europe.

6 Patrick Mboma

Patrick Mboma is a player with a long list of clubs he represented in his playing days, ten to be exact - including three loan spells. He started his career with Paris Saint-Germain in 1992 before spending three years on loan at Chateauroux and Metz. Interestingly, he would then head to Japan to spend a season with Gamba Osaka before returning to Europe and spending a couple of years in Italy and England.

Mboma was clearly ahead of his time, as he opted to join Saudi side Al-Ittihad in 2002 - yes, Karim Benzema's current side - before heading back to Japan to retire in 2005. Through all of this travel, he would remain a near constant in the Cameroon national team between 1995-2004, making 57 appearances and scoring a seriously impressive 33 goals.

In terms of trophies, he ended his career with two French League Cups, one French Cup, one Italian Cup, an Olympic Gold Medal, two AFCON titles and one African Football of the Year award.

5 Thomas N’Kono

The second goalkeeper to make it onto the list, and just like his long-term rival Jojo Bell, he was one of the best to ever do it. His club career spanned three decades and saw him play in his home country, Spain for Espanol, and Bolivia.

He won 66 caps for the national team, playing in two world cups, 1982 and 1990, and making it into the squad for a third in 1994.

While he failed to win anything during his time in Europe, N'Kono still ended his career with several trophies and personal awards. He won the African Champions League in 1978 and 1980, African Player of the Year in 1982, the African Cup in 1984 and the Bolivian Championship in 1996 and 1997.

The IFFHS might've picked Bell over N'Kono, but for our money, the Espanol legend just about edges it against his old rival.

4 Lauren

A name loved in Islington and Portsmouth, Lauren was one of the Premier League's best defenders in the 2000s, spending seven years at Arsenal before moving to Portsmouth for two years in 2007.

His time in North London coincided with one of Arsenal's most decorated periods in recent memory. He won two league titles with the Gunners and was an ever-present figure in their invincible backline.

The former Mallorca man also picked up three FA Cups under Arsene Wenger before adding an unlikely fourth with Pompey under the guidance of Harry Redknapp.

Interestingly, it's his relationship with the Indomitable Lions that is a little bit more complicated.

Despite his glowing club career, Lauren would only represent Cameroon 25 times at senior level, retiring from international football in 2002 at just age 25. That said, his 25 caps coincided with the country's golden generation, and so he retired from the side with an Olympic gold medal and two AFCON titles under his belt.

3 Roger Milla

Kicking off the medal positions is none other than the instantly iconic Roger Milla. He was dubbed 'King of the Corner Flag' for his instantly recognisable dancing celebration from the 1990 World Cup.

While his celebration has continued to live on in the collective consciousness of football fans everywhere, we can't forget just how brilliant a footballer he was.

He began his career in 1967 with Cameroonian side Eclair de Douala, eventually making his way to Europe in 1977 to join French side Valenciennes. He spent the next 12 years in France, playing for massive sides like Monaco, Saint-Etienne and Montpellier.

He would retire with two African Cups, two French Cups and as a two-time winner of the African Football of the Year Award.

2 Geremi

Coming in at number two is the great Geremi Sorele Njitap Fotso, more commonly known as just Geremi. The versatile star was a key player for two supremely successful sides in the 2000s, Real Madrid and Chelsea.

He would make 76 appearances for Madrid between 1999 and 2003, scoring two goals, providing nine assists and, most importantly, winning two Champions Leagues and a league title. For Chelsea, he would make 109 appearances, winning two league titles, two League Cups, an FA Cup and a Community Shield.

Geremi's contributions to Cameroon's national team were also invaluable, making 119 senior appearances, winning two AFCON titles and an Olympic gold in 2000.

1 Samuel Eto’o

Well, come on, who else could possibly claim the top spot if it wasn't the generational talent that is Samuel Eto'o? Not only does the former Barcelona man stand out as the greatest footballer to ever come out of Cameroon, but he also has a genuine shout to being one of the greatest African footballers of all time.

His outstanding club career spanned over twenty years, starting in 1997 with Real Madrid and coming to an end in 2019 with Qatari side Qatar SC. Across those two decades, the Douala-born forward made 728 professional appearances, scored 364 goals, and provided 118 assists.

He ended his career with four Champions League trophies to his name, one with Real, two with Barça and one with Inter Milan. He also picked up eight domestic cups and four league titles and was named African Footballer of the Year on four occasions.

Eto'o wasn't a player who hid away on the international stage either, helping Cameroon claim two Africa Cup of Nations titles in 2000 and 2002 and an Olympic medal in 2000. In all, he made 118 senior appearances for his nation and scored 56 goals. And if all of that wasn't enough, he became the President of the country's Football Federation in 2021, seemingly intent on further serving his nation.

Every one of the names on this list are footballing greats, but very few can match up to Samuel Eto'o, Cameroonian or otherwise.

And there you have it, Cameroon's top ten footballers of all time.