Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon missed his side's 2-1 defeat to Chelsea on Sunday afternoon, but will he be fit for the midweek EFL Cup clash with the Blues?

Newcastle preparing for another Chelsea clash

Eddie Howe's team were beaten at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League, with their in-form opponents always feeling like they would just have too much for them. Newcastle certainly didn't disgrace themselves against Chelsea, equalising through Alexander Isak in the first half and threatening to make it 2-2 late on in the game, but they ultimately didn't quite have enough quality to leave west London with a point to show for their efforts.

No sooner have the Magpies played the Blues than they meet again in midweek, with Howe's men hosting Enzo Maresca's side in the fourth round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday evening. Newcastle's long wait for a trophy has been well-documented and victory at St James' Park would put them into the quarter-finals.

The Premier League side have been having to get by without a number of key players recently, from Kieran Trippier to Gordon, and there has now been an update on the fitness of the latter, who has become such an influential performer out on the left wing.

Speaking after the Chelsea game in the league, Howe confirmed that Newcastle star Gordon will undergo a scan on Monday, in order to find out the severity of his groin issue: "He felt his groin [on Saturday] in training. We hope it’s not serious but he’ll go for a scan probably tomorrow."

This has to be considered a worry for the Magpies, with a scan potentially revealing damage to the England international, therefore ruling him out of action for some time. Even if nothing serious is found, it would still be a surprise if Gordon was back in the fold for the Chelsea cup game, but hopefully being available for Saturday's visit of Arsenal in the league instead.

The 23-year-old's influence was highlighted at Stamford Bridge, with Newcastle not carrying enough attacking threat without him, as both Harvey Barnes and Miguel Almiron struggled to have a positive impact and link with Isak.

Gordon is clearly admired and cherished by his Magpies teammates, too, with Bruno Guimaraes saying of him earlier this year: "He has been unbelievable, always scoring and giving some assists. He is a lovely guy as well, I am very happy for him and hope he can get some minutes for England. For me to play against him will be massive for both of us and the club as well."

Gordon is going to be such an important figure for Newcastle for years to come, having only recently signed a new long-term deal, and his return could coincide with the Magpies' season turning around for the better, hopefully sooner rather than later.