Cardiff City Stadium

Key Information about Cardiff City Stadium

The Cardiff City Stadium is one of the newest football grounds built in the United Kingdom. It was opened on 22 July 2009 for Welsh football club Cardiff City, as well as for the Welsh national football team.

After the Millennium Stadium, it is the second-largest stadium in Wales and it comprises four notable stands; the Canton Stand, the Ninian Stand, the Grange Stand, and The Grandstand. Following the expansion of the Ninian Stand in the summer of 2014, Cardiff City Stadium now officially holds an all-seated capacity of 33,280.

A history of Cardiff City Stadium

The ground first gained public approval after a meeting between former club owner Sam Hammam and then Cardiff Lord Mayow Russell Goodway at the start of 2002. Though, after many years of financial struggles and losses, construction on the ground did not commence until 2007 when the plans were altered to allow construction to begin as soon as possible, and to minimise costs, the club decided to reduce the proposed 30,000 capacity by 5,000 by removing three-quarters of the second tier of seating with plans to expand in the future possible. The Cardiff City Stadium was finally completed in May 2009, having missed the previous opening deadline of Christmas 2008.

The ground was unveiled as the Cardiff City Stadium earlier in March after Hammam agreed to sell the stadium’s naming rights to Swiss-based financiers Langston. Cardiff City Stadium officially opened to the football club on 22 July 2009 as it welcomed a pre-season friendly match against Celtic which ended in a 0-0 draw. The first Football League game was played on 8 August as Cardiff thrashed Scunthorpe United 4-0. Wales played their first international football match on 14 November 2009 which they triumphed against Scotland, 3-0.

In the summer of 2012, new Malaysian co-owner of Cardiff City Vincent Tan, set out plans to upgrade the stadium’s capacity by 8,000 seats with a £12m investment. The following year it was announced that the ground could be expanded up to 35,000 in time for the 2014-15 season.

Planning permission by the local council was granted in 2013 to add a second tier to the Ninian Stand which would increase the stadium’s capacity to 33,280, in addition to brand new commercial and hospitality facilities for around 1,500 people. On 1 June 2017, Cardiff City Stadium famously hosted the final of the 2016-17 UEFA Women’s Champions League. The record attendance for Cardiff City was set during a Premier League match against Liverpool in April 2019 – this was a massive 33,082.

Tickets to Watch Cardiff City at Cardiff City Stadium

General adult ticket prices start from just £17, with seniors (60+) from £13, 16-21s from £10, and juniors (under-16s) from just £7. Season tickets can be purchased for just £299 for adults and £79 for juniors. All tickets are available to purchase in person at the Cardiff City Stadium Ticket Office, over the phone, or online through the club site.

Related Links

https://www.cardiffcityfc.co.uk/ – Official website of Cardiff City

https://www.cardiffcityfc.co.uk/tickets/ – Cardiff City Ticket Office