In what could finally see the Bluebirds find their next manager, Cardiff City have reportedly narrowed their options down to two final candidates, which include a Real Madrid legend.

Since sacking Erol Bulut at the end of September, Cardiff have relied on Omer Riza on an interim basis. But whilst results have improved somewhat after Bulut took charge of their worst start to a season in 94 years, the Welsh side still sit rock bottom of the Championship table, three points adrift of safety and in desperate need of a permanent appointment.

Whoever comes in will have an almighty task, but Cardiff have at least turned a corner in their last two games, with a 1-0 victory over Millwall followed by a 1-1 draw against Bristol City last time out.

Get things right on the managerial front, and the Bluebirds may just build on those results to eventually move out of the drop zone and towards safety to put such a disappointing start behind them, especially if they make the right choice between the two reported final candidates.

According to Chris Wheatley of LondonWorld, Cardiff have narrowed their candidates down to Ruben Selles and Claude Makelele, with the latter being a potential arrival to steal the headlines. The Welsh side are reportedly in talks with the Chelsea and Real Madrid legend as he prepares to become the latest star to take to the dugout in the Championship.

Leaving after just three weeks in charge of Greek side Asteras Tripolis, Makelele will be desperate for another attempt in the technical area in what would be his second spell in Wales, having been Swansea City's assistant manager in the 2016/17 campaign.

Meanwhile, although Selles wouldn't grab the same headlines, the Reading boss represents a solid option in his own right amid the chaos that he's been forced to deal with in charge of the Royals amid their financial crisis.

Makelele could follow Rooney and Carrick path

In what makes a lot of us feel old these days, the likes of Tom Cleverley, Wayne Rooney and Michael Carrick no longer find themselves competing or playing alongside each other on the pitch. Instead, the former Premier League players find themselves competing in the technical area to add an added element of intrigue to the Championship.

All have had varying fortunes during their time in management, and could now be joined by former Chelsea midfielder Makelele. The Frenchman, perhaps alongside Rooney at Plymouth Argyle, would arguably have the most difficult task out of the fresh crop of former players turned managers.

Keeping Cardiff afloat - particularly without extensive experience - looks a tough task on paper, but this could be the true rebirth of Makelele's managerial career which stalled in Greece, having returned to the dugout after five years away.

As the international break goes on, the Frenchman could be one to watch with Cardiff now down to their final candidates in their search to replace Bulut.