Having sacked Erol Bulut following a 2-0 defeat against Leeds United, Cardiff City are now reportedly plotting a move to sign a replacement who's just 39 years old.

Cardiff City sack Erol Bulut

With just a single point in the Championship, Cardiff were left with little choice but to give Bulut his marching orders after just six games. The manager has left them bottom of the league and in a place of growing desperation if they don't turn things around before the festive fixtures start coming thick and fast.

Having only appointed Bulut back in June 2023, those in Wales should see their decision as one that led to failure, with the manager lasting just six Championship games this season before being given the boot - highlighting just how bad things got.

Releasing a statement to provide an update on what comes next, Cardiff said on their official website: "First Team Coach Nikolaos Karydas will also depart and leaves with the Club’s best wishes. Further backroom staff confirmation will follow in due course. Omer Riza will take charge of the First Team on an interim basis, while the Club look to recruit a new permanent First Team Manager."

Cardiff City eyeing move for "highly regarded" Buckingham

Whilst Cardiff have endured a nightmare start to the campaign, newly promoted Oxford United have enjoyed an excellent opening period, winning three and losing three to leave them sitting ninth and making an early claim for shock play-off contention. That success could now come at a cost, however.

According to Football Insider, Cardiff could move to appoint Des Buckingham from Oxford following their solid start to the campaign, with the 39-year-old seen as a young and progressive manager.

It remains to be seen whether the Bluebirds can convince the Oxford boss to make the switch though. As things stand, pitching a manager to jump a steady ship in favour of attempting to patch one up that looks almost certain to sink in the early stages of the campaign doesn't exactly make for a strong sales pitch in what could be a frustrating blow.

Oxford, meanwhile, will be desperate to keep hold of the manager who brought them up from League One last season, with Head of Recruitment Ed Waldron praising Buckingham from the off. After appointing the young manager last November, Waldron told Oxford's official website: “Des is someone we’ve been monitoring for a while. He’s young, highly regarded and already has a wealth of coaching experience.

“His attacking style of play and philosophy suits the squad we are building and will help this outstanding group of players continue their excellent start to the season.”

Seemingly the type of football that Cardiff now want to see take place in Wales, Buckingham may well be one to keep an eye on.