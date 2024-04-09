West Bromwich Albion have faltered in their last few league matches as the season begins to draw to a close, but recent disappointing results still haven't culminated in the West Midlands outfit slipping out of the Championship top six.

The Baggies will still fancy their chances in the playoffs if they get there - secure in fifth position currently - even with three draws on the trot ridding Carlos Corberan's men of that longed-for winning feeling.

The draws piling up high could see the Spaniard experiment with his starting XI when Rotherham United come to town tomorrow night, knowing that the Millers are already relegated and look certain to finish right at the bottom of the division.

As a result, first-team faces such as Kyle Bartley could find their position filled by someone fresher tomorrow amidst two changes from the side that drew 2-2 to Stoke City last time out...

1 GK - Alex Palmer

Alex Palmer will find his spot in-between the sticks is still set in stone for tomorrow night's clash, despite the Baggies number one leaking five goals in his last three Championship starts.

Still, without his goalkeeping heroics against Stoke last game - with the 27-year-old making five saves in total - Steven Schumacher's men could have walked away with the win.

2 RB - Pipa

The first change from the side that ended up stumbling to a 2-2 draw on the road versus the Potters could see Darnell Furlong drop out of the side, having underwhelmed throughout.

Pipa looks likely to be the immediate replacement for Furlong if Corberan decides to axe his settled right-back for the test of Rotherham, despite the Spanish defender not featuring for the Baggies since the middle of March.

Furlong's poor showing could demand such an alteration however, with the West Brom number two - who has been praised as being "workmanlike" in the past by football journalist Joseph Chapman - winning zero duels in total and squandering possession 14 times in the action-packed contest.

3 CB - Semi Ajayi

Another change to the usual back four Corberan picks might well see Kyle Bartley dropped for Semi Ajayi to have a run-out, with the ex-Leeds United defender experiencing an equally torrid afternoon at Stoke.

The West Brom number five would also fail to win a single duel in the back-and-forth affair, alongside registering no tackles at all in the 2-2 draw.

Ajayi could be preferred therefore back at the Hawthorns, with the Nigerian centre-back successfully launching himself into three duels in the Watford draw prior to the underwhelming Stoke away day.

4 CB - Cedric Kipre

There were question marks surrounding the fitness of Cedric Kipre before a ball was kicked at Stoke last time out, Corberan anxious about who to select in the heart of defence consequently.

Kipre managed to start against the Potters without any more bruises being sustained thankfully, putting in a valiant display in the process with six successful duels on top of making six clearances.

The integral Baggies number four will more than likely line up to face off against Rotherham next time out therefore, eager to help his team pick up a clean sheet and win.

5 LB - Conor Townsend

Conor Townsend will also find he's still in his manager's first-team plans for the game tomorrow, having put in a solid if unspectacular shift against Stoke.

The 31-year-old would lackadaisically give up possession 26 times in the entertaining draw, but was still defensively switched on with three clearances and two tackles managed.

Therefore, Corberan could excuse his experienced defender's lacklustre time of things on the ball if he can help shore up the back four against the Millers on the way to three points being clinched.

6 CM - Okay Yokuslu

Although Corberan could disrupt the back four by making changes here and there, the Spaniard will keep trusted holding midfielder Okay Yokuslu in his XI for the visit of Rotherham.

The Baggies number 35 wasn't at his best in the Stoke draw - amassing just 26 touches of the ball from a forgettable 70 minutes - but his replacement in Yann M'Vila isn't exactly banging down the door to replace him off his own display.

The 33-year-old wouldn't win a single duel from his lacklustre 20-minute showing, compared to Yokuslu's impressive four. Moreover, Yokuslu's steel and grit shone through even more with four successful tackles managed.

7 CM - Alex Mowatt

Alex Mowatt was quiet last match alongside Yokuslu, with the former Leeds man knowing he will have to be more adventurous and creative against Rotherham from the get-go.

Only notching up one key pass in the draw at Stoke, if Mowatt can reach his peak against a Rotherham side who have been known to concede goals for fun, the 29-year-old midfielder could have a field day cutting open the Millers with killer ball after killer ball.

8 RM - Jed Wallace

Jed Wallace will remain down the right-hand flank at the Hawthorns tomorrow night, having netted his side's second goal of the afternoon last game before Stoke mounted a comeback.

Away from just that strike, the cool head of Wallace did fade in and out of the contest. But, his strike alone should be enough for Corberan to play him against Rotherham.

9 CAM - Grady Diangana

Grady Diangana is excelling playing in the number ten spot for Corberan's promotion-chasers recently, moved there after a season of hit-and-miss performances played out on the wing.

Assisting the opening strike at the Potters, Diangana would also prove to be a nuisance with many a surge forward which resulted in the Baggies number being fouled four times.

Rotherham manager Leam Richardson will fear that the former West Ham United attacker could cause the Millers all sorts of bother if on top form, especially if the South Yorkshire side are feeling charitable at the back having already been relegated.

10 LM - Mikey Johnston

Mikey Johnston would score after being found by Diangana in the 2-2 draw, taking his West Brom goals total to a magnificent seven strikes from just 13 second-tier contests.

Johnston won't just settle for these numbers now, however, looking to score again versus Rotherham tomorrow.

11 ST - Brandon Thomas-Asante

Brandon Thomas-Asante will have been irritated that he couldn't find the back of Daniel Iversen's net like Johnston and Wallace, seeing both of his efforts on the day blocked to his dismay.

Successfully completing two dribbles in the contest too, the former Salford City attacker will aim to be as tricky against Rotherham but with a goal or two to show for his efforts this time around.

Full West Brom predicted lineup vs Rotherham: GK: Palmer; RB - Pipa, CB - Ajayi, CB - Kipre, LB - Townsend; CM - Yokuslu, CM - Mowatt; RM - Wallace, CAM - Diangana, LM - Johnston; ST - Thomas-Asante