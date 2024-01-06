Highlights West Bromwich Albion's injury-ravaged squad is performing well in the Championship under the guidance of Carlos Corberan.

Carlos Corberan is getting the most out his threadbare West Bromwich Albion squad to date, arguably helping the Baggies punch above their weight in fifth spot in the Championship so far with an extensive injury list continuing to curse the second tier side.

Josh Maja's recent serious ankle ligament injury had those at the Hawthorns understandably panicking, leaving Brandon Thomas-Asante as the only readily available out-and-out striker with Daryl Dike also still on the mend.

With Maja ruled out for four months, this month will see Corberan target a new striker to add to his injury-ravaged group to give Thomas-Asante some much-needed competition.

The Baggies boss could well have found the striker he wants if transfer reports are correct coming out of the West Midlands, a proven Championship goalscorer one potential incoming through the door at the Hawthorns this January.

West Brom transfer latest - Kieffer Moore

The Sun reported earlier this week on the possibility of AFC Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore leaving the Vitality Stadium this month, with a whole host of Championship clubs scrambling to win his services if he was given the green light to depart.

West Brom were just one name among many included with the likes of Leeds United, Ipswich Town and Middlesbrough all also touted to be in for the towering attacker, with Alex Crook of talkSPORT further speculating that Moore's ex-club Cardiff City would test the waters over a possible reunion too.

The Baggies will hope the allure of coming in and being a key part of the West Brom squad can tempt Moore to swap the south coast for the West Midlands this January, easing the pressure on Thomas-Asante's shoulders tremendously and allowing Corberan not to worry about another injury being critical.

The stats that show why Kieffer Moore would be a good signing for West Brom

Scoring 47 goals in the Championship over his nomadic career so far - which has seen the 6 foot 5 attacker even play in far-off Norway - Moore would be an asset for any second-tier side this January near the top-end of the division.

25 of those came in a fruitful spell in Wales for the Bluebirds, before the Cherries came calling to win his services.

In contrast, Maja - who has experienced success by playing Ligue 1 football in his fledging career to date - has only amassed three Championship goals with fixed first-team forward Thomas-Asante only boasting 40 EFL goals in total across his back catalogue.

West Brom will hope Moore can pick up from where he left off and return to his potent best in the second tier if signed, with the likes of Jed Wallace and Grady Diangana licking their lips at the potential of the Welshman joining.

Wallace in particular will utilise Moore's height well with countless whipped crosses into the area directed at the imposing attacker to connect with, potentially adding more assists next to his name with his season tally currently at three.

Likewise, Diangana will know that a typical mazy run forward could well be converted by Moore sticking a leg out or firing home emphatically - the Congolese winger wanting to enhance his assist output with the prolific forward joining the club.

Once described as a "focal point" by Welsh centre-back Ashley Williams when talking about the lofty striker's importance for his nation in an article for BBC Sports, Corberan could base his entire Baggies team around Moore finishing off opportunities as a lone dangerman.

With Thomas-Asante still relatively inexperienced when it comes to Championship football, and Maja due to be out for an extended period of time, signing Moore should be a priority for West Brom this month to improve their odds of winning promotion to the Premier League.