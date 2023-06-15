Leeds United could be set to make a move to fill their managerial vacancy, with a key name having emerged...

What's the latest on Carlos Corberan to Leeds United?

That's according to Phil Hay, who, writing for The Athletic, offered an update on the 49ers' search for their new head coach.

Whilst Brendan Rodgers has since been ruled out of the running, with the Celtic job seemingly a far more preferable role, Carlos Corberan remains an option despite the Spaniard having signed a new contract at West Bromwich Albion in February.

Final interviews are planned with the man who has occupied a spot in the Elland Road dugout before, and the new owners will hope to have come to a conclusion as soon as possible.

Would Carlos Corberan fix Leeds United?

The one big issue that Jesse Marsch faced, alongside Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce who followed him, was at the back.

No matter how free-flowing their attack may have been, Marcelo Bielsa had seemingly irreparably shifted the mindset of the club in that defending was a second thought. Whilst this worked wonders during that first term back in the Premier League as they finished ninth, it quickly grew stagnant as injuries seeped in and a lack of top-flight quality became ever apparent.

The Argentine's dismissal became a foregone conclusion, and his American successor underwent similar issues without the attacking finesse or legendary status his predecessor commanded in west Yorkshire.

Across 37 games in charge, he would lose 16 and ship 60 goals. In the most recent campaign, of which he was sacked midway through, Leeds conceded a mammoth 78 times, the most in the entire division.

Meanwhile in the second tier, having taken over from a struggling Steve Bruce, Corberan caught the eye by propelling the Baggies from a relegation battle into the playoff picture, having shored up their defence and made them a true threat on the counter.

Having only overseen 33 games, the 40-year-old has conceded just 37 goals and has subsequently picked up a points-per-match average of 1.70 with his pleasing 4-2-3-1 system. To think that he has already proven himself in the Championship too, his appointment makes more and more sense.

This is without mentioning his work at Huddersfield Town, where against all the odds he nearly led the Terriers back to the top-flight, felled at the final playoff hurdle by Nottingham Forest.

It is no surprise to see Corberan so widely lauded, with former Leeds player Romario Vieira even claiming: "He's a great guy and so talented. When he told us how he wanted us to play, we thought he was crazy. Then it clicked and we were like, 'This guy's a genius.'"

With Marsch failing to make the defence solid enough for safety, perhaps appointing this experienced young coach could fix this key issue to allow them not just to escape the second division, but thrive in the Premier League too.