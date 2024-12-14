After four straight draws in the Championship, West Bromwich Albion finally broke out of this poor run of form with a straightforward 2-0 victory over Coventry City on Wednesday night.

Subsequently, the Baggies are now occupying that final coveted playoff spot in the difficult division, knowing that their resolve in the promotion places will be significantly tested the more December drags on.

Carlos Corberan will just want more from his players in matches to come to continue tallying up victories over falling victim to more draws, with the likes of Mikey Johnston arguably needing up to their game down the left flank for the promotion hopefuls.

Johnston's return to West Brom

After an explosive loan stint last campaign, it was always going to be tricky for Johnston to return and pick back up from where he left off, after only linking back up with Corberan's camp on a permanent deal right at the tail-end of August.

The full-throttle winger's first spell would see him pick up a phenomenal seven strikes from 18 league contests, as his heroics enabled the Baggies to pick up a playoff position with ease, due to his devastating attacking displays turning second-tier defenders inside and out.

No such strikes like this one that was hammered home versus Queen Park Rangers last campaign have occurred this season, however, as the former Celtic man remains goalless from 16 league contests.

He has only started seven of these named games though, with Corberan hopeful that more consistent game time for the electric winger in a congested fixture period could reawaken his best for the promotion candidates.

The Spaniard will also want Fellows to reach the heights he knows he's capable of moving forward, having started the season like a runaway train with three assists picked up from three, only to amass four after.

But, both Fellows and Johnston certainly have enough in their ongoing bank to justify their inclusions in Corberan's main XI.

Whereas, it could be up for debate whether this soon-to-be out-of-contract face is one he should be striving to keep around, as a decision on his future becomes more paramount by the day.

Molumby's future at West Brom

A regular in the treatment room last season, Jayson Molumby will just be pleased - when thinking about his situation short-term - that he is getting way more minutes in the here and now when injury-free.

The Republic of Ireland international has started 13 contests for his playoff-chasing team so far in the Championship, with his display in the aforementioned Coventry success somewhat standing out, considering the Baggies number eight only misplaced three of his 63 passes alongside winning four duels.

Out of contract West Brom first team players - 24/25 Player League games played Contract expiry date Semi Ajayi 12 June 2025 Kyle Bartley 14 June 2025 John Swift 19 June 2025 Jayson Molumby 17 June 2025 Grady Diangana 12 June 2025 Sourced by Transfermarkt

But, as West Brom know all too well when losing the likes of Okay Yokuslu at the end of the 2023/24 season, nobody in the Baggies ranks is irreplaceable, with a growing possibility that the ex-Brighton and Hove Albion man could just walk away for nothing this summer.

This wouldn't be the end of the world for West Brom, who made do without their Irishman for large spells of last campaign, with Corberan also well accustomed to this situation of having to be quick on his feet when losing individuals who have had their contracts run out.

Corberan certainly values his "animal" - as he's described him in the past - which saw him win an impressive eight duels versus Sheffield United in the middle of the month, but his excessive wage could also be a stumbling block as to whether he sticks around past this coming summer.

Amazingly, his excessive £17.3k-per-week salary seems him earn just a fraction more than Josh Maja, whilst also bettering both Johnston and Fellows on weekly income too, who earn a lesser £10k-per-week and £6k-per-week respectively.

It wouldn't be the best-case scenario for West Brom to lose another presence for zilch, but the Baggies have been here before and managed to dress their wounds appropriately, with Molumby one that might head for the exit door very soon if talks don't speed up.

Perhaps cashing in in January would be a wiser approach, rather than risk losing him on a free next summer...