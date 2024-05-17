West Bromwich Albion cannot afford to have another anonymous showing up top this Friday night, with the Baggies having to win at Southampton to seal their progression through to the Championship playoff final.

That could mean some cut-throat decision-making from Carlos Corberan is in order, mainly involving Brandon Thomas-Asante who has really struggled in front of goal recently in pressurised contests.

The former Salford City man only registered four accurate passes and managed just one solitary effort on Alex McCarthy's net last time out in the 0-0 draw, before being substituted off with nine minutes left to play.

It looks unlikely now that Thomas-Asante will be afforded the same luxury of 81 minutes on the pitch at St. Mary's, dropping out of the starting lineup altogether against Russell Martin's hosts potentially.

Thomas-Asante's poor end to the season

Southampton won't struggle to name a striker on the pitch for the second leg that knows where the back of the net is on the contrary, with the potential for 17-goal star Che Adams to be back fit for this crunch clash after sitting out the first contest with a niggle.

West Brom will know they will have to pack their shooting boots as well, therefore, which could see Thomas-Asante rightly sacrificed as a result.

BTA vs Adam Armstrong vs Adams - last ten games of the regular season Player Goals scored Assists BTA 2 0 Armstrong 3 2 Adams 5 1 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Thomas-Asante's numbers pale in comparison to both Armstrong and Adams over the last ten games of the regular campaign, with Armstrong even bettering his goals return whilst mainly playing down the wing.

The misfiring 25-year-old never really looked like bagging a vital strike in the first leg, shut out of the game by the likes of Taylor Harwood-Bellis at the back for the visitors with only one successful dribble attempt from three pulled off, on top of his lack of testing McCarthy with notable shots.

It's been a worrying drop-off from an attacker who still is the Baggies top scorer this season, with 11 strikes amassed, but desperate times such as these can call for drastic measures.

Jed Wallace could even be given the shout to start as a lone striker on the South Coast on Friday, having had luck previously there this campaign despite being more naturally suited to patrolling down the flanks.

The player to replace Thomas-Asante

Despite predominantly playing as a right winger at previous clubs, Corberan has managed to make Wallace a jack-of-all-trades this campaign by even slotting him into his lineups as a centre-forward.

It has paid off, with the 30-year-old helping himself to six goal contributions when starting this season from that spot.

Jed Wallace's positions this season when starting Position Games played Goals scored Assists CF 12 3 3 RM 10 1 0 AM 6 0 0 RW 6 0 1 LW 1 0 0 CM 1 1 0 Stats by Transfermarkt

Playing in six different positions remarkably this campaign, with his numbers playing as a striker standing him in good stead to be selected for the selected leg in this spot, it could well prove to be an ingenious switch-up by Corberan.

Described as possessing "unbelievable" quality on the ball by ex-Sheffield United defender Jack O'Connell when analysing his game for Sky Sports last year, a player of Wallace's experience and talent could be key in getting his team over the line against the Saints as relative underdogs.

If West Brom were to fall at this late hurdle, it would still go down as a fantastic season for all involved. But, with a final at Wembley within touching distance, nobody really wants to come up short.