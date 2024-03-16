Carlos Corberan will have been overjoyed with the majority of his West Bromwich Albion players at full-time against Huddersfield Town, a devastating second-half showing from the Baggies allowing the away side to win 4-1.

Yet, despite a large portion of his starting XI away at the John Smith's Stadium coming away from the game with flying colours, the Baggies manager could now axe a few underwhelming performers who, thankfully, didn't detract from the comprehensive win in West Yorkshire on the day.

But, the West Brom boss will need all of his players to be at the top of their game to ensure a spot in the Championship playoffs is secure when matches become even tenser and more crucial.

Consequently, Cedric Kipre could find himself out of the Baggies lineup for their game with Bristol City today.

Cedric Kipre's performance vs Huddersfield in numbers

It would be a shock to see Corberan axe Kipre, considering the former Cardiff City man has missed just one game all season in the league for the West Midlands outfit, but his lacklustre display against the Terriers could see a bold selection call take place.

The usually dependable West Brom number 4 would fail to win a single ground duel for his side, on top of squandering possession 17 times with the ball at his feet.

Kipre would have been relieved that his side managed to come out for the second half after a dire first 45 minutes revitalised going forward, the West Brom attackers on-song to keep the spotlight off the 27-year-old wobbling at the back.

Described as looking "shaky" by Express and Star journalist Jonny Drury at full-time - who dished out a 6/10 rating to Kipre in his further post-match musings - Corberan could well look to the bodies available to him in the form of Semi Ajayi or even Erik Pieters on the bench to replace the defender against Bristol City.

Another Baggies first-teamer will be feeling restless about his fixed first-team spot for the game against Liam Manning's Robins, with Jed Wallace's passive display down the right wing sticking out for all the wrong reasons whilst Mikey Johnston wreaked havoc down the opposing flank with two second-half strikes.

Jed Wallace's performance vs Huddersfield in numbers

The ex-Millwall man's off-day was like a sore thumb in an electric second half from West Brom, with Corberan hauling off his below-par winger on the 75th-minute mark as a result.

Wallace would fail to win any duels or complete a single dribble at the John Smith's Stadium, left in the dust by Johnston on the left wing carving open Huddersfield for fun.

The standout Celtic loanee, in stark contrast, would complete two dribbles successfully alongside winning two duels in a gritty and stylish display from the new Baggies fan's favourite.

Wallace's numbers vs Huddersfield Minutes played 75 Touches 37 Accurate passes 17/27 (63%) Key passes 1 Successful dribbles 0/2 Duels won 0/8 Possession lost 18x Stats by Sofascore

As can be seen in the table above, Wallace ended up acting as a bit of a hindrance to his free-flowing West Brom side toying with Huddersfield.

Accumulating fewer touches than Baggies goalkeeper Alex Palmer in the 4-1 win, on top of Palmer also completing three more accurate passes than the West Brom number 7, it could be the correct decision by Corberan to make Wallace sit out today's contest with the Robins.

Tom Fellows might well take his vacant spot in the XI subsequently, the promising homegrown Baggies attacker a lively presence in the rampant second half showing from off the bench with four duels won.

Corberan will know it's all about utilising his full squad and not stretching his players too thin in the crunch contests to come, even if it means he isn't in the good books of Kipre and Wallace.