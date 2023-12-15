West Brom stopped the rot by beating Rotherham United mid-week, injury issues piling up at the Hawthorns saw Carlos Corberan's Baggies lose two on the spin before a convincing 2-0 win versus the Millers put them back on track.

Grady Diangana's deflected effort early into the second half was the decisive strike at the New York Stadium, with an electric substitute cameo from Jed Wallace ensuring that the three points were heading back to the West Midlands come full-time - the former Millwall man's free-kick finding the back of the net off the cross-bar late on.

Wallace could be pushing for a start at the weekend against Stoke City as a result, with one notable underperformer in South Yorkshire fearful of being axed by Corberan on the contrary.

Jayson Molumby didn't cover himself in glory when making a rare start for the Baggies versus Rotherham, a quiet showing from the Irish midfielder.

Jayson Molumby's game versus Rotherham in numbers

Making his tenth start of the season - only his second first-team start in the league since starting versus former club Millwall in late September - Molumby did not grasp the opportunity well whatsoever in an underwhelming run-out.

Playing further forward in a somewhat unfamiliar attacking midfield role, West Brom's number eight was largely ineffective in helping his team advance up the pitch against Leam Richardson's relegation-threatened Millers.

Molumby would attempt zero dribbles during his second-rate showing, as per Sofascore, dragging his one effort on goal during the contest wide in a cagey encounter.

It was also a sheepish showing from the usual defensive midfielder when it came to being authoritative, winning just one aerial duel in the match whilst losing all of his attempted ground duels.

Birmingham Live journalist Joseph Chapman gave Molumby a 6/10 rating in his post-match thoughts as a result, giving Grady Diangana and Cedric Kipre high 9/10's for their excellent displays instead.

He described Molumby's display as being 'much improved' in the second half, but the Irishman wasn't worthy of lasting the full 90 minutes.

Wallace's introduction into the contest in place of the underwhelming Baggies' number eight further exposed how quiet he was, West Brom's number seven electric from the get-go when substituted on just shy of the 70-minute mark.

Jed Wallace's game versus Rotherham in numbers

The 29-year-old attacker was instrumental in his side getting over the line and making the last few minutes tick by easier at the New York Stadium, Wallace's free-kick at the death wowing the jubilant away supporters to secure a 2-0 win.

It wasn't just this game-clinching goal that excited the Baggies away fans however, Wallace was constantly in the thick of the action throughout his 24 minutes on the Rotherham turf.

The 29-year-old was 100% accurate with all of his passes, only needing nine touches of the ball to help his team come away victorious from South Yorkshire.

Wallace has enjoyed an excellent individual campaign when fit away from just this game, scoring three goals and assisting a further three strikes from 19 games played.

West Brom's £25k per week man was even praised by Sheffield United defender Jack O'Connell when speaking to Sky Sports last season about Wallace's ability, stating that his deliveries into the box are "unbelievable" for a player in the second tier.

Battling back from a recurring shoulder problem to make a cameo appearance against Rotherham, Corberan will slot Wallace back into his starting lineup for the game against Stoke after coming away from the Millers game without more cuts and bruises.

Versatile at playing down the flanks or through the centre, Wallace looks as if he'll displace Molumby for the game against the managerless Potters on Sunday.