West Bromwich Albion will want to continue their unbeaten March with a win at Millwall on Good Friday, extending their positive sequence of results without a loss to seven Championship games.

Baggies supporters will be eager to see Tom Fellows back in action over the Easter period too, with the 20-year-old homegrown product starring on international duty after also setting the second tier alight recently.

Scoring in West Brom's last victory over Bristol City, alongside making his debut for the England Men's Elite League Squad versus Poland last Friday, the sky looks to be the limit for the young hotshot.

Fellows will feel as if he deserves a heftier pay packet at the Hawthorns subsequently, with one ageing defender currently raking in more than double the 20-year-old's lesser £6k-per-week salary surprisingly.

Erik Pieters' wage at West Brom

Erik Pieters has proven to be a worthwhile asset to Corberan over the last few weeks however, regardless of his handsome pay packet.

The ex-Burnley man has started seven of West Brom's last eight Championship contests, filling in as a utility figure at centre-back and performing admirably as a back-up man when needed to step up.

Yet, the 35-year-old's wage - compared to others in the Baggies squad - could still be argued as being extortionate especially when contrasted with Fellows' £6k-per-week pay packet.

Moreover, with his contract coming to an end at the Hawthorns in the approaching summer and his status as a veteran, there must be a time soon when the adaptable Dutchman will consider hanging up his boots.

Until then, however, the West Brom number 15 will be earning a substantial £15k-per-week despite 20-year-old Fellows exploding onto the scene and eclipsing his appearance total in the Championship at 25 games in his first breakthrough campaign.

Pieters earns more than some other trusted first-teamers in the West Midlands too, with Corberan and Co surely tempted now to offload the Dutch defender when his contract is up in June to free up the wage bill more.

Erik Pieters' wage compared to the West Brom squad

Remarkably, Pieters at this moment in time earns more than loanee Mikey Johnston - the breakout Baggies star taking to the EFL like a duck to water, with six goals from ten games.

Yet, the Celtic loanee earns £5k shy of Pieters' salary at £10k-per-week despite all of these heroics.

Wage Burners Football FanCast's Wage Burners series explores the salaries of the modern-day game.

Moreover, the ex-Clarets man earns more than regimented first-team faces Alex Palmer and Conor Townsend currently with the dependable West Brom goalkeeper and right-back falling just short of Pieters' pay packet at £10.9k-per-week and £11.5k-per-week respectively.

That's even with Palmer starting every single minute of action this season in the Championship possible, whilst Townsend has only been missing from three second tier contests.

Top five earners at West Brom - 2023/24 1. Adam Reach £40k per week 2. Daryl Dike £32.3k per week 3. Jed Wallace £25k per week 4. Okay Yokuslu £25k per week 5. Alex Mowatt £22.8k per week Sourced by Capology

The 35-year-old is some way off being near the top five earners at the West Midlands club this campaign, but with his future needing to be decided very soon, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Pieters become a free agent in the off-season.

West Brom would be able to find an adequate replacement for Pieters down the line, with Caleb Taylor another on the conveyor belt of youngsters like Fellows who could be gifted opportunities as a 21-year-old centre-back in the wake of the Dutchman's potential exit.

Fellows, regardless of his wage or not, will just want to continue performing to the same heights he is currently on the way to the Baggies potentially winning promotion.