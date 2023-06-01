Leeds United, before they can get started on securing a new manager, surely have to sort out what's happening with their ownership.

What's the latest on Carlos Corberan to Leeds?

Despite the report in yesterday's edition of The Daily Mirror linking the Whites with a move for Carlos Corberan, it remains to be seen who would make such a decision as chairman Andrea Radrizzani continues to be linked with an exit.

However, on Wednesday the Italian released a long statement regarding his takeover of Sampdoria, in which journalist Phil Hay surmised that "This doesn't sound much like 'goodbye'".

As such, the notion that the Yorkshire outfit are 'sounding out' West Bromwich Albion's manager is likely one that has come from their current chairman, especially one seeking to find his next Marcelo Bielsa to return them to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Although the 40-year-old did sign a new deal in January to ward off such interest, the report notes that they are searching for a release clause that might allow them to bypass the Baggies and begin talks straight away.

Could Carlos Corberan emulate Marcelo Bielsa?

Whilst it is easy to compare Corberan with Bielsa, given their 'master and the apprentice' dynamic during their time at Elland Road, there is far more to link the two than merely a shared club.

Since venturing into management, the former Huddersfield Town boss has earned a reputation as one of the Championship's most exciting young bosses, with his 4-2-3-1 philosophy borrowing largely from the 67-year-old with some key tweaks.

The Spaniard opts for slightly more defensive security but retains similar pressing structures that allow his team to dominate the ball. As such, this season the Midlands outfit have maintained 54.1% of the ball on average, and conceded just 37 times under his 33-game stewardship.

Also, their demeanour draws further comparisons, with Bielsa having been branded 'El Loco' for his crazed response to a gang of 20 ultras showing up at his house. Whilst not quite on that same level, former Thorp Arch academy graduate Romario Vieira offered an insight into a similar footballing know-how that shows there is plenty of method to Corberan's madness.

He told The Athletic in 2021:

"When he told us how he wanted us to play, we thought he was crazy. Then it clicked and we were like, ‘This guy’s a genius’. He knew how games would go. In a training situation, in passage of play, he’d tell you, ‘Don’t look for this pass before you play it. Just play it’. You’d say, ‘What if it goes to no one?’, but you’d do it anyway and sure enough, someone would be there waiting for the ball. He had it all in his head. He’ll go on to big things, I’m sure of it."

To compound these similarities, both Corberan and Bielsa have showcased a keen interest in the tactical philosophy of Pep Guardiola, which again can be seen in their respective game plans.

Whilst the Manchester City manager has suggested that the latter was "the best coach in the world", the former instead idolises the ex-Barcelona midfielder, seeking to heed his advice at any opportunity, even studying his assistant Juanma Lillo to gain further insight.

Having taken the Terriers to the most unlikely of playoff finals in 2022, and turned around a relegation-threatened West Brom to take them within three points of the playoff spots this term, surely Corberan would be the perfect man to take the mantle of his former master in Yorkshire and guide them back to the top flight.