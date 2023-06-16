Leeds United have had to readjust their managerial expectations following the supposed failure to land Brendan Rodgers, but one man on their shortlist could actually pose a surprise upgrade.

What's the latest on Carlos Corberan to Leeds United?

In a report outlined by The Guardian, there is a showcase of other names that the 49ers will seek to interview in the coming weeks.

One particular head coach stands out, as the West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan not only has prior history at Elland Road but has shone in the Championship of late.

Whilst their prime target seems set to return to Celtic, this Spaniard offers a more than viable alternative, one that is arguably better suited to their current plight and therefore an improvement on the Northern Irishman.

Is Carlos Corberan better than Brendan Rodgers?

Whilst Rodgers has spent time at the level the Whites find themselves at, it has not been since 2011 when he guided Swansea City into the Premier League. Ever since then his path has been at a much higher level, and the belief he is above stepping back down should present an almighty red flag for the west Yorkshire outfit.

Meanwhile, Corberan is shining in his second role in the division, having first taken an unlikely Huddersfield Town side into the playoffs, only to lose to eventual winners Nottingham Forest.

His work at the Hawthorns has arguably been at a similar level, having masterminded the turnaround from relegation candidates under Steve Bruce to true promotion chasers last term. \

During his 33 games in charge of the Baggies, he maintains a 1.70 points-per-match average, having won 17 and conceded just 37 goals, via Transfermarkt.

In fact, across all of his matches in the Championship, he boasts 51 wins from 122 games (41.8%).

For comparison, Rodgers only maintained a 1.49 points-per-game average during his spell in the second division, just below the 1.50 of Corberan.

To acquire the 40-year-old gem would also be to invest in a coach brimming with fresh ideas, able to lead the club into a brighter future. He would join already in great form, whilst Rodgers was dismissed just before his Foxes side succumbed to the drop.

In an effort to emphasise the revolutionary ideals of the ex-Olympiacos boss, former Whites starlet Romario Vieira told The Athletic exactly what made him such a special tactician:

"In six months with him. I developed 10 times more than in my first year. The way he wanted us to play, everyone was like, ‘This guy’s crazy’.

“He was always insisting on it. Even though we weren’t getting it right, we were always doing it and when we started to get it right, that’s when everything clicked. I was, like, ‘This guy’s a genius’."

Whilst Rodgers also occupies that same 4-2-3-1 style as his potential alternative, it could be argued that the minor details between their philosophies obviously have huge repercussions on the respective form of their sides.

One of these two coaches is slowly building a platform for unlimited managerial success, whilst the other is returning to an old job out of comfort following a disappointing spell and sacking.

The 49ers might have failed in their first pursuit, but it could prove a stroke of fortune should they manage to tempt this fine substitute, who will know too well what it's like to be at Elland Road, making him a fine, fine upgrade for the club.