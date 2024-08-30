A high-earning player is on course to join West Ham United this deadline day, and will have a medical after a deal was agreed.
West Ham's potential deadline day activity explained
Julen Lopetegui and co have already spent over £120 million on eight first-team signings in a real statement of intent for the new Premier League season, having already sealed deals for centre-back Max Kilman, winger Crysencio Summerville, centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo, forward Niclas Fullkrug, Brazilian starlet Luis Guillherme, right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, midfielder Guido Rodriguez and back-up goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.
West Ham ask Premier League rivals about signing £15m Unai Emery target
The east Londoners could make one more signing on deadline day.
Reports suggest there could be further additions, with West Ham apparently making contact over a move for Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, who is being widely tipped to leave before the cut-off at 11pm after falling out of favour under Ange Postecoglou.
The likes of Kurt Zouma, Maxwel Cornet, Danny Ings, Nayef Aguerd and James Ward-Prowse are also being linked with late exits from the London Stadium, so there could be a few incomings and outgoings in the next hours.
|
West Ham summer signings
|
From
|
Fee (Transfermarkt)
|
Max Kilman
|
Wolves
|
€47.5m
|
Crysencio Summerville
|
Leeds United
|
€29.3m
|
Niclas Fullkrug
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
€27m
|
Luis Guilherme
|
Palmeiras
|
€23m
|
Mohamadou Kante
|
Paris FC
|
Undisclosed
|
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|
Man Utd
|
€18m
|
Wes Foderingham
|
Sheffield United
|
Free transfer
|
Guido Rodriguez
|
Real Betis
|
Free transfer
|
Jean-Clair Todibo
|
Nice
|
Loan transfer
|
West Ham summer departures
|
To
|
Fee (Transfermarkt)
|
Flynn Downes
|
Southampton
|
€17.85m
|
Said Benrahma
|
Lyon
|
€14.4m
|
Angelo Ogbonna
|
Watford
|
Free transfer
|
Thilo Kehrer
|
Monaco
|
€11m
|
Nathan Trott
|
FC Copenhagen
|
€1.5m
|
Ben Johnson
|
Ipswich Town
|
Free transfer
|
Joseph Anang
|
St. Patrick's Athletic
|
Free transfer
While it will be difficult, such is the busy and frantic nature of deadline-day, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has also backed reports that West Ham are still in for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Carlos Soler after weeks of speculation.
As the 27-year-old continues to be chased by West Ham, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has just shared a crucial update.
Soler ready to join West Ham and fly for medical on deadline day
According to the journalist, Soler is set to have a deadline day medical at West Ham and fly to England, with the club now reaching an agreement in principle to sign him from PSG on a season-long loan deal.
"West Ham United have agreed a deal in principle with PSG for midfielder Carlos Soler," wrote Sheth.
"Deal is for a season long loan. Player to fly to England and have a medical this afternoon."
The £107,000-per-week ace is now inches away from a fresh challenge in the Premier League, and looks very likely to become West Ham's ninth major signing of the window.