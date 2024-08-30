A high-earning player is on course to join West Ham United this deadline day, and will have a medical after a deal was agreed.

West Ham's potential deadline day activity explained

Julen Lopetegui and co have already spent over £120 million on eight first-team signings in a real statement of intent for the new Premier League season, having already sealed deals for centre-back Max Kilman, winger Crysencio Summerville, centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo, forward Niclas Fullkrug, Brazilian starlet Luis Guillherme, right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, midfielder Guido Rodriguez and back-up goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.

Reports suggest there could be further additions, with West Ham apparently making contact over a move for Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, who is being widely tipped to leave before the cut-off at 11pm after falling out of favour under Ange Postecoglou.

The likes of Kurt Zouma, Maxwel Cornet, Danny Ings, Nayef Aguerd and James Ward-Prowse are also being linked with late exits from the London Stadium, so there could be a few incomings and outgoings in the next hours.

West Ham summer signings From Fee (Transfermarkt) Max Kilman Wolves €47.5m Crysencio Summerville Leeds United €29.3m Niclas Fullkrug Borussia Dortmund €27m Luis Guilherme Palmeiras €23m Mohamadou Kante Paris FC Undisclosed Aaron Wan-Bissaka Man Utd €18m Wes Foderingham Sheffield United Free transfer Guido Rodriguez Real Betis Free transfer Jean-Clair Todibo Nice Loan transfer West Ham summer departures To Fee (Transfermarkt) Flynn Downes Southampton €17.85m Said Benrahma Lyon €14.4m Angelo Ogbonna Watford Free transfer Thilo Kehrer Monaco €11m Nathan Trott FC Copenhagen €1.5m Ben Johnson Ipswich Town Free transfer Joseph Anang St. Patrick's Athletic Free transfer

While it will be difficult, such is the busy and frantic nature of deadline-day, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has also backed reports that West Ham are still in for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Carlos Soler after weeks of speculation.

As the 27-year-old continues to be chased by West Ham, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has just shared a crucial update.

Soler ready to join West Ham and fly for medical on deadline day

According to the journalist, Soler is set to have a deadline day medical at West Ham and fly to England, with the club now reaching an agreement in principle to sign him from PSG on a season-long loan deal.

"West Ham United have agreed a deal in principle with PSG for midfielder Carlos Soler," wrote Sheth.

"Deal is for a season long loan. Player to fly to England and have a medical this afternoon."

The £107,000-per-week ace is now inches away from a fresh challenge in the Premier League, and looks very likely to become West Ham's ninth major signing of the window.