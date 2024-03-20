Whilst promotion is far from a sealed deal just yet, with just one point separating three sides at the top, Leeds United have at least got the ball rolling when it comes to their plan of action should they make their Premier League return, which could involve the arrival of a player who knows all about the big stage.

Leeds transfer news

The Whites will first hope to keep hold of key players this summer, before ensuring that Daniel Farke has the squad needed to ensure Premier League survival, should they secure promotion this season of course.

With that said, reports have already name-dropped the likes of Joe Rodon, who has enjoyed an incredibly successful loan spell at Elland Road this season. On paper and on the pitch, a permanent move from Tottenham Hotspur makes perfect sense this summer. According to reports, meanwhile, Leeds are plotting a move to sign Sean Longstaff if they earn Championship promotion this season.

The Newcastle United midfielder has been one of the most consistent features of Eddie Howe's side but has now attracted the interest of Leeds and the 49ers, who reportedly want to secure what would be a deal worth around £15m this summer.

Reacting to the news, Carlton Palmer was full of praise for Longstaff. Palmer told Football League World: "He’s only got a year left on his contract, so this would be a very, very good signing. The 26-year-old has played 135 Premier League games, and he would be a good addition for Leeds United.

“It has been reported that Newcastle would want a fee of around £15m and that would fall into Leeds’ budget. This is what you’ve got to do, and Daniel Farke is doing exactly what a manager should be doing now.

"I think Leeds have a great chance of going up, so you have to be looking at players. You don’t want to be doing business late, you want to get the players in because it’s already tough enough for Championship clubs to remain in the Premier League when they get promoted.

“This would be a terrific signing for Leeds, a really strong signing for the football club. It’s one thing getting to the Premier League, but it’s another thing staying there.”

"Terrific" Longstaff would make survival difference

A player who's enjoyed the joys of qualifying for the Champions League and the pain of relegation battles, Longstaff is an ideal option to turn to for any club on their way to the Premier League.

At 26-years-old, this is also a player in his prime, rather than a youngster still seeking experience. He is someone who the likes of Archie Gray can learn even more from and potentially even partner in midfield- Gray's natural role.

What's more, for just £15m, Leeds would be getting themselves a bargain. There are not many other players on the market who have played Champions League football and regular Premier League football worth just £15m, making Longstaff a must-buy this summer. When the window opens, Leeds would be wise to make their move if they earn promotion this season.