Football League pundit Carlton Palmer has weighed in on Sunderland's managerial vacancy, admitting that though one popular candidate is "in the mix", he would want total control of the club.

Sunderland struggling for identity

After what was a strong start to life in the Championship, Sunderland are struggling again. The Black Cats have cycled through managers, with Michael Beale leaving the club after just 63 days in charge, and now Mike Dodds is in temporary charge until the end of the season.

What had initially looked like a promotion charge into the play-offs has evaporated with some awful form - they have won just three of their last 14 games across all competitions, and now sit marooned in midtable, 13 points off the final spot for the promotion shoot out at the end of the season.

In fact, they are now looking nervously over their shoulder at the relegation battle. Though well clear in the table, the congestion in the bottom half of the Championship sees them just nine points clear of the drop zone and with the third worst form in the division, having lost four of their last five games.

Championship relegation race Position Club Played Won Drawn Lost Goal difference Points 12th Sunderland 38 14 6 18 3 48 20th Queens Park Rangers 38 10 10 18 -14 40 21st Birmingham City 38 10 9 19 -17 39 22nd Huddersfield Town 38 8 15 15 -19 39 23rd Sheffield Wednesday 38 11 5 22 -31 38 24th Rotherham 38 3 11 24 -47 20

They should be able to rely on their early season form to survive, but it is far from an ideal situation at the Stadium of Light. And with Dodds' time in charge ticking down, attention is already turning to who could be the next man in the hotseat.

Keane back to Sunderland?

One popular option is Roy Keane, who began his career in management with the Black Cats in 2006. He won 42 of his 100 games in charge, and gained popularity thanks to his no-nonsense approach. Now a Sky Sports pundit, he has once again been linked with the soon-to-be vacant role, and EFL pundit Palmer says the Manchester United legend "remains in the mix" to get the gig this summer.

However, he conceded that it is an unlikely option largely because Keane has a different management style to the current Sunderland hierarchy.

“I think with the hierarchy at Sunderland and the way they manage the football club, the way they want to run the football club, I don’t think that would work for Roy Keane", Palmer told Football League World.

"So, I can’t see Roy taking over at Sunderland, but I think, by the sounds of it, he has still got the itch for management, but it would have to be the right fit and the right situation and I don’t think that Sunderland is the right fit for Roy Keane, the way he would want to manage would mean that he would be in control of who was coming in and who was going out.”