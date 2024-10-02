One TalkSPORT pundit believes Leeds can find their next Archie Gray by spending just £5 million on a player they have recently been linked with, according to a new report.

The Yorkshire side saw their two-game winning run end on Tuesday evening, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Norwich City. However, they remain firmly in the play-off places after eight Championship games played.

Leeds transfer news

The Whites are suffering from a lot of injuries of late, and while January is still a bit away, the club may be putting plans in place to be active once the transfer window reopens once again.

Leeds have recently been linked with a move for Port Vale youngster Karl Agnero. Stoke City and Norwich City are also keen on the 16-year-old, as well as other teams from the Championship and the Premier League. Agnero has been impressing in Port Vale’s under-18s and was handed his first team debut earlier this season in the EFL Trophy against Wolves’ under-21s.

As well as looking at Agnero, Leeds are also interested in signing Bristol Rovers’ Kofi Shaw. The 17-year-old has broken into the first team at the Memorial Stadium, and his performances have caught the attention of the Whites and Premier League side Aston Villa. Now one TalkSPORT pundit believes if Leeds want to find their next Gray, then it could cost them just £5 million to sign Shaw.

Carlton Palmer says Kofi Shaw will cost at least £5m

Leeds are among the teams interested in signing Shaw, as the winger has impressed in the handful of appearances he has made this season. And TalkSPORT pundit Carlton Palmer believes it would cost Leeds around £5 million to sign Shaw, and he could be their next Archie Gray.

Palmer told Football League World: “Daniel Farke has shown that he is prepared to give young players the opportunity. Look at Archie Gray, the young 18-year-old who's just moved on to Spurs, and he featured 40-odd times for Leeds last season.

"What he's worth is a difficult one, as he's a very talented youngster. Obviously, he needs to be getting game time and Matt Taylor has said they are conscious he's only 17, and that they need to manage his game time and how he plays.

Kofi Shaw's 20024/25 stats for Bristol Rovers Apps 4 Goals 1 Assists 0

"Bristol Rovers will be looking for decent money for him already; maybe £5 million or 6 million with add-ons. Then maybe Bristol Rovers could do a deal which involves him being loaned back, so that he gets his education."

Leeds will be keen to add the next young star to their squad whether that be for their own top flight conquest or for future big money sales, and it seems Shaw and Agnero are top of the list for the time being.