TalkSPORT pundit Carlton Palmer has urged Sunderland to re-sign a former player in January, according to a recent report.

The Black Cats head into this October international break in an excellent position, as they sit top of the Championship table after nine games, losing just two matches under Regis Le Bris.

Sunderland are now able to have a much-needed rest during this break and reflect on their intense 2-2 draw against Leeds United on Friday night. This break could give the Championship side a chance to get some players back from injury, but one individual who will not be returning soon is Ian Poveda.

Poveda has just played 44 minutes of Championship football this season, and he will have to wait a little longer to add to those minutes. The attacker was originally set to be out for two weeks with the injury he picked up, but Le Bris has since confirmed that Poveda could now be out injured for six weeks. It has been a frustrating start to life at the Stadium of Light for Poveda, and in the short term, it doesn’t appear to be getting any better.

Meanwhile, on a positive front for Sunderland, striker Wilson Isidor has revealed that he would like to join the Black Cats on a permanent basis. Sunderland have the option to buy Isidor from Zenit St. Petersburg at the end of the season, and the player seemingly wants to continue at the Stadium of Light beyond this 2024/25 campaign.

Pundit tells Sunderland to re-sign "athlete" as Black Cats eye deal

TalkSPORT pundit Carlton Palmer has urged Sunderland to re-sign Jordan Henderson in the January transfer window. This comes as the former Liverpool and Black Cats midfielder was linked with a move back to England over the weekend, as teams from the Premier League and the Championship eye a potential loan deal. Henderson is currently at Dutch side Ajax, but his lack of game time has caught the attention of teams ahead of January.

Henderson obviously has previous experience with the Black Cats, as he started out at the club and continues to be a big fan of the Wearsiders. Palmer believes Henderson, who he labelled as an "athlete,” would be a "fantastic" and “unbelievable bit of business” for the Black Cats, but tax implications could prevent a deal from happening.

Palmer told Football League World: “It’s such a shame what has happened to Jordan Henderson. This is what happens when you make the wrong decision - the wheels come off.

“It was the wrong decision for Henderson to leave Liverpool to go to Al-Ettifaq. It didn’t work out in the Saudi Pro League, so he decided to go to Ajax. He signed a two-and-a-half-year contract, but it’s still gone wrong for him. He failed to make the Euro 2024 squad, and he is not featuring regularly.

Jordan Henderson's Sunderland stats Apps 79 Goals 5 Assists 11

“The same tax issues that prevented him from returning to England in January could be an issue again. He’s a very, very good player, a very good athlete, a great leader, and great to have around the dressing room.

“What a return that would be if he could go back to Sunderland. They’re flying high at the top of the Championship, and signing someone like Henderson could be the catalyst that sees them get back to the Premier League. That would be an unbelievable bit of business from Sunderland. It would be great for the supporters.

“But we will have to watch this space because if he is under the same restrictions with the tax, I can’t see him leaving Ajax now. But it would be fantastic to see him back at Sunderland; that could well see them promoted.”