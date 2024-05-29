With Leicester City set to be in the hunt for a new manager, Carlton Palmer has shared his concerns regarding what he's heard out of West Bromwich Albion on Carlos Corberan's future.

Carlos Corberan's West Brom future

Corberan enjoyed an excellent season in charge of West Brom, despite the lack of financial backing in both the summer and January transfer windows. And although that should now be eased by the takeover by Bilkul Football, the Baggies could yet suffer a managerial domino effect, with Enzo Maresca set to swap Leicester for Chelsea.

Maresca is set to become the latest manager tasked with taking Chelsea back into the Premier League's top four and challenging for the title as the Blues' fourth manager in two seasons. On paper, a decision that Chelsea make should not be of concern to West Brom, but reports have suggested that Baggies boss Corberan could be one of Leicester's main candidates to replace Maresca in what would deal them a major blow.

Sharing his concerns about that rumour from the Hawthorns, Palmer told Football League World: "This is a worry for the likes of West Brom, whose manager Carlos Corberan is seen as a potential successor to Maresca if he goes to Chelsea.

"Corberan would be a good option for Leicester. Only them and Leeds conceded fewer goals than Albion did last season. He took Huddersfield Town to the play-off final in 2022 against the odds, and, last season, he got the Baggies to the play-offs despite little activity in the transfer windows. He plays a brand of football that is attacking and stylish, so I can see why Leicester would look at him as a replacement for their Italian manager.

"West Brom should be worried. They should be looking to tie him down. Obviously he will want assurances from the new owners that they can now go out and recruit some players to take them to the next step.

"He's got them to where he's got them, in the top six, without decent backing. If he can recruit well, bring in the right players, and if he is supported in the right way by the owners, then I'm sure he can take West Brom to the next level."

Corberan is crucial to any West Brom success

Given what he achieved without financial backing, West Brom should not only do everything to keep hold of Corberan this summer, but they must then back him in the transfer market. Having reached the play-offs in the campaign just gone, promotion isn't a world away for the Baggies if they get things right in the coming months, but the last thing they need is to start fresh with a new manager in the dugout.

However, only time will tell whether the Spaniard will be able to resist the temptation of the Premier League and Leicester even amid their potential point deduction next season.