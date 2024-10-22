Jamie Carragher singled out one Manchester United individual for praise on Monday Night Football after his performance against Brentford at the weekend. The Red Devils got back to winning ways on Saturday, coming from behind to beat the Bees 2-1 in what was a strong second half display that will have pleased under pressure Erik ten Hag.

Man Utd eyeing new attackers for 2025

Away from the pitch, the Red Devils look like they could be in for a busy January as they continue to be linked with potential new arrivals. Last week United were linked with a surprise move for Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane as he continues talks with the German side over a new contract.

PSG striker Randal Kolo Muani’s agents have also reached out to Old Trafford as they eye a potential switch. The forward has been linked with a move to United before, and it seems that the French side are ready to let the player leave after he’s struggled to make an impact.

Meanwhile, Antony, who has struggled since the very first day at United, could now be set to end his miserable stay, as the Red Devils are willing to part ways and sell him for £40 million - a move that could open the door for one of Sane or Kolo Muani to arrive.

However, given that United signed Joshua Zirkzee during the summer and given Rasmus Hojlund has impressed in recent weeks, so much so that Jamie Carragher is singing his praises, then signing Kolo Muani may not be needed.

Jamie Carragher wowed by Hojlund vs Brentford

Jamie Carragher told Monday Night Football that he has been “really impressed” by Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund. The Danish international has had to be patient this season, as he suffered a hamstring injury in pre-season that meant he missed the first few games of the campaign.

The 21-year-old, who is on a weekly wage of £85,000 at Old Trafford and has been described as a “monster” by now Reading manager Ruben Selles, returned from injury against Crystal Palace in September and has since scored two goals in six games in all competitions.

The Dane secured United’s 2-1 win on Saturday, and Carragher believes he is putting a “real shift in” at the top of the pitch and is now starting to “look like a player," as he was left impressed by the young striker. Carragher said on Sky Sports: “Hojlund, I think he’s starting to look like a player. I was really impressed with him in Porto a couple of weeks ago; he put a real shift in.

Rasmus Hojlund's Man United stats Apps 49 Goals 18 Assists 2

“There’s real talent in the front three, but the man who gets the winning goal, I think he’s starting to look like a player.”