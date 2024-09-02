Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville were both left fuming at one Liverpool player in the 3-0 win away to Manchester United, despite the result.

Liverpool thump Man Utd at Old Trafford

Arne Slot faced his biggest game as the Reds' new head coach to date on Sunday, as they made the trip to Old Trafford for a massive Premier League clash. If there were any worries before the game, those concerns were extinguished in no time, in what was an almost perfect day at the office.

Luis Diaz opened the scoring with a well-taken header, as his impressive start to the season goes on, and it got even better for the Colombian later in the first half, as he buried a fantastic finish in front of the Stretford End to double his team's advantage.

Things got even better for Liverpool in the second half, with Mohamed Salah scoring his customary Old Trafford goal in style, meaning he has now found the net ten times at the ground of the Reds' biggest rivals. Had Slot's side not taken their foot off the gas, the victory could have arguably been by an even bigger margin in the end, but they were more than happy to ease off.

The level of positivity from a Reds perspective was understandably huge after the game, but that doesn't mean that one individual didn't come in for criticism during the contest, feeling the wrath of two of the most high-profile pundits in the country.

Carragher and Neville fume at Liverpool player

Speaking on Sky Sports during Sunday's game [via Football Insider], Carragher was not impressed with Dominik Szoboszlai deciding not to shoot with the goal gaping in the second half, accusing him of a lack of professionalism and agreeing with Neville, who ripped into the Hungary international for not taking the occasion seriously.

"What is he doing? Is he trying to be cocky? If United get one back and the crowd gets up, we saw yesterday what happened to Everton. That’s ridiculous that from Szoboszlai. That’s just ridiculous. It’s unprofessional.”

Szoboszlai's decision to almost showboat and not shoot was frustrating at the time, even though Liverpool were 3-0 up and looking like scoring many more times in the game. As Carragher alludes to, matches at Old Trafford can suddenly change in an instant, so the Hungarian needed to put his foot through the ball and make it 4-0.

That being said, the criticism does still feel a little unwarranted, with Szoboszlai unlikely to be wanting to show off in that manner, and perhaps just taking too long in his thought process and trying to score the perfect goal.

It certainly shouldn't mask an excellent performance from the 23-year-old, who was part of a Liverpool midfield that dominated United in the middle of the park, enjoying a 90% pass completion rate, making two tackles and assisting Salah for his match-clinching strike.

On this evidence, the former RB Leipzig star will be a massive player for the Reds this season, thriving alongside Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister, and there is still so much more to come from him since his £60m move last summer.