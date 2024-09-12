While there have been signs of promise under Enzo Maresca to date - including the 6-2 triumph away at Molineux - it's fair to say that this remains far from the Chelsea of old, far from the team that regularly fought for European and domestic glory.

If the club are ever to return to such lofty heights - having claimed two Champions Leagues prior to Todd Boehly's ill-fated arrival - then young Cole Palmer will likely be at the heart of it, with the 22-year-old having made a stunning start to life in west London.

An eye-watering £40m capture from Manchester City last summer, the playmaker has since chalked up 45 goals and assists in just 50 games for the club, including five goal involvements from as many outings this season.

Such an impact has even led to comparisons to a figure of Chelsea folklore, with talkSPORT pundit Jermaine Pennant dubbing him an "Eden Hazard of the past", following last season's 4-3 win over Manchester United.

On the early evidence of the current campaign, Palmer is unlikely to be weighed down by such lofty comparisons, ensuring he won't follow in the footsteps of one of his floundering teammates...

Chelsea's next Hazard

For all the grief thrown at Boehly and co for their scattergun transfer approach, there have been a handful of notable success stories in recent times, not least the signing of Palmer, as well as £32m colleague Nicolas Jackson - who now has 19 goals in 48 games for the club.

One man who certainly does not fall into that category is Mykhaylo Mudryk, with the former Shakhtar Donetsk man having done little to warrant his £88.5m price tag.

Having fought off rivals Arsenal for the Ukrainian's signature back in January 2023, however, the Blues must have thought they'd struck gold following the winger's first outing away at Anfield later that month.

Brought on for the closing stages of that goalless draw, the in-demand talent showcased just what the fuss was about, having regularly looked to penetrate the home defence with his breathtaking speed and dribbling prowess.

Such was the nature of his cameo that Mudryk even made a strong impression on Sky Sports pundit, Jamie Carragher, with the former Liverpool hero describing him as "very Hazard-like", due to his "quick feet" and "low centre of gravity".

Carragher even went as far as to suggest that the youngster could prove to be an "absolute nightmare" in the division - in some sense, that prophecy has come true...

Mudryk's record at Chelsea

No, Mudryk has not been a thorn in the side of defences up and down the country. Instead, he's proven a 'nightmare' for a string of managers at Stamford Bridge, all of whom have been unable to get him firing.

In fact, despite having previously recorded 29 goals and assists during his time at Shakhtar, the 23-year-old currently has just seven goals and five assists to his name in 62 games for the west Londoners.

Mudryk's Chelsea record by manager Manager Games Goals Assists Minutes played Enzo Maresca 4 0 1 226 Mauricio Pochettino 41 7 2 2030 Graham Potter 8 0 1 393 Frank Lampard 8 0 1 350 Bruno Salter 1 0 0 13 Total 62 7 5 3012 Stats via Transfermarkt

To put that into perspective, teammate Ben Chilwell has eclipsed that record from left-back, with the former Leicester City man chalking up nine goals and 12 assists for the club, albeit from 109 games.

Unfortunately for Chilwell, a succession of injury-disrupted campaigns - as well as the arrival of Maresca - has left him out in the cold, although it looks like Mudryk may well be joining him before too long if the wideman's limp form continues.

It's fair to say that the latest alteration in the dugout hasn't exactly sparked a change in fortunes for the 24-cap international, as he was notably hooked at the break during the win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, with Maresca insisting that he was "not happy" with the winger's performance.

With the likes of Joao Felix, Pedro Neto and Jadon Sancho all arriving this summer - and with Christopher Nkunku now back to full fitness - the competition for Mudryk on that left flank is fierce, thus only weakening his already fragile position in the squad.

Unless there is a drastic change this season, the Blues - as well as Carragher - will continue to remain red-faced over their costly capture.